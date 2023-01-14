Williams Bay boys basketball earns 3rd win in a row with victory over Albany

Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nate Borgen admitted it wasn’t the best shooting night for his team, but a much more efficient second half on the offensive and defensive ends of the court led the way to comfortable 56-38 victory over Albany for their third straight win on Friday, Jan. 13.

Williams Bay now holds an overall record of 8-3 and sit in second place in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 4-1.

“It obviously wasn’t our finest night,” Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nate Borgen said. “Albany played hard and they run their sets well, but we weren’t locked in on defense the way we needed to be in order to be at our best. We didn’t shoot the ball well, which is a big part of our offensive identity and we weren’t able to generate a whole lot off of our defense. But we scrapped; we clawed and had a much better second half, which is a sign of a senior led group.”

Albany drained a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the non-conference game, but Williams Bay senior guard Elian Valadez responded with a 3-pointer of his own. That was followed up by another 3-pointer from senior Kelton Randall. Those two buckets from Valadez and Randall began a 13-0 run until Albany finally got a pair of free throws to fall after a scoring drought that lasted nearly six minutes to make it a 13-5 game at the 11:11 mark of the first half.

Another basket by Albany decreased the Bulldogs lead to six, which seemed to be shifting a momentum a bit. But that was dialed down real quick after one of the more impressive effort plays in the game. The Bulldogs secured at least five offensive rebounds to ultimately get it in the hands of Williams Bay senior Ian McClenathan for a short-range jumper.

The Comets once again got it back with six points of the lead after a bucket by Albany junior James Schwartz, who finished with eight points in the first half. But Williams Bay quickly bounced back as junior Parker Wojcik hit a deep two-point make from the corner. While Wojcik was just inside the arc for his make, senior Owen King stepped back on the next offensive possession and drained a 3-pointer to go up 23-12 with 3:25 left in the first half.

Williams Bay managed to hold on to an 11-point lead that was capped off by a converted and-one from King to head into the locker up 30-19.

Albany started off the game with a 3-pointer and they opened the second half the same way, this time coming from junior Brayden Brakken, which was followed up with another bucket from senior Gage Roth.

But King, who led his team with 19 points, decided to take it into his own hands by driving the full length of the court for a layup and converted and-one.

Over the next several minutes, Albany only scored five points while Williams Bay started to find their rhythm. Robbins hit a 3-pointer to start an 18-5 run and finished with a corner 3-point make from Randall to give the Bulldogs a 51-29 lead with 7:15 left to go.

Williams Bay was outscored 9-5 in the final 7:15, although it didn’t make any difference in the final outcome. But it did for Borgen and the players who may not see as much playing time.

“On a night when we weren’t at our best, we were able to win comfortably,” Borgen said. “We were able to get everybody in the game and everybody minutes. Those guys who don’t play a ton are at practice every day and bust their butts every day. They deserve every minute of playing time we can get them. Obviously, we wish we could get them more playing time, but those guys deserve it as much as anyone to be in there. It’s always nice get those guys some minutes and let them get out there and get some accolades from the crowd.”

Randall was also in double figures with 10. Robbins had eight points and held Albany’s leading scorer (Schwartz) to just two points in the second half. Wojcik had and McClenathan each had six points, senior Nick Schnobel had four and Valadez added three.

Williams Bay will be back on their home court Thursday, Jan. 19 in another non-conference showdown with Dodgeland.

8 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball game against Albany Ian McClenathan Tyler McKean Dominic Robbins Ethan West Kelton Randall Elian Valadez Owen King Elian Valadez