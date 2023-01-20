Williams Bay boys basketball dominates in 2nd half, cruises to victory over Dodgeland

A strong offensive showing in the second half by the Williams Bay boys basketball team led them to their fourth straight win by a final score of 59-39 victory over Dodgeland out of the Trailways-East Conference on Thursday night, Jan. 19.

Williams Bay now holds an overall record of 9-3 and 4-1 in the Trailways-South Conference.

“I thought we battled,” Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nate Borgen said. “Dodgeland obviously did a good job of scouting us and knowing what we were going to run. But we settled into the fact that ultimately if we run our stuff the way that were able to, we should still be able to get quality looks, and fortunately we made that happen and knocked down some shots.”

The Williams Bay offense really started to put things together midway through the first half. Up 9-7, senior Ian McClenathan hit a short range jumper, which was immediately followed up on their next offensive possession with a 3-point make by senior guard Elian Valadez with 11:45 left to go in the half.

The shots kept on falling for the Bulldogs. On two consecutive possessions, Valadez found McClenathan down low in the post for a pair of easy buckets.

Dodgeland called a timeout with 11:05 remaining in the half with the hope of slowing down the Bulldogs offense, but it didn’t work. Junior Parker Wojcik came out of the timeout and joined the scoring party by getting a basket down low. The 15-0 run finally came to an end with a Dodgeland 3-point make by sophomore Owen Cotter to make it 24-10. But that wasn’t before Valadez hit one of his two free throws and senior Kelton Randall did what he does best and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Dodgeland was able to finish strong, however, closing out the final eight and a half minutes of the first half outscoring the Bulldogs 8-2 to head into the locker room with Williams Bay holding 26-18 advantage.

Williams Bay senior Owen King, who is first on the team in points per game with 12.6, was held in check for the majority of the first half with only two points. But the second half was a completely different story.

King came out on fire, scoring eight of the first 10 points for his team in the half. He finished by scoring 15 of his 17 points in the game in the second.

Valadez hit a floater, senior Dominic Robbins made a layup and Randall drained another 3-point make to make it 41-27 game with 11:50 remaining in the non-conference game.

“Elian (Valadez) and Dominic (Robbins) just know to make a plays,” Borgen said. They do it all for this team.”

Williams Bay continued to pull away down the stretch. Valadez and King used their speed, quick hands on defense and nifty ball handling skills to hit back-to-back layups around Dodgeland defenders. Those back-to-back layups were upped with back-to-back 3-pointers from Randall and King on the next two offensive possessions for the Bulldogs to put the game well out of reach at 51-29.

Williams Bay seniors Nicholas Schnobel and Ethan West got the final two baskets for the Bulldogs to come away with another comfortable 20-point victory.

The Bulldogs dominated the second half, scoring 33-points to Dodgeland’s 21.

“It always looks better when the ball is going through the hoop,” Borgen said. “You can draw up whatever you want, but if the shots don’t go in, people will wonder what the heck you're doing. But we played a much better second half, which is kind of come to expect from these guys.”

King led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Randall finished with 11, with nine of his points coming from 3-point range. Valadez was also in double figures with 10. McClenathan had six; Robbins had five, Schnobel and Wojcik each added four points apiece and West finished with two points on the final basket of the game.

Trailways-South Conference standings

Deerfield (12-3, 6-0).

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (9-5, 4-1).

Williams Bay (9-3, 4-1).

Parkview (4-10, 3-3).

Palmyra-Eagle (7-8, 2-4).

Johnson Creek (2-11, 1-5).

Madison Country Day (0-13, 0-6).

10 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball game against Dodgeland Dominic Robbins Elian Valadez Ian McClenathan Kelton Randall Nicholas Schnobel Tyler McKean Ian McClenathan Owen King Parker Wojcik Tyler McKean