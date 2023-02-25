It would have been a special senior night for the Williams Bay boys basketball team regardless of the outcome with honoring nine total seniors, but the Bulldogs made sure the seniors were sent out on top, cruising to a 74-44 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday night, Feb. 24.

“It was a great win and a great team win,” Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nate Borgen said. “It’s always great to celebrate a senior class, we got a big one, and it has always meant a lot to us as a school and a basketball program through the years. It’s nice to get a win on senior night for these guys.”

Williams Bay senior guard Tyler McKean began the sensational first half for the Bulldogs by opening the game with back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a basket down low from senior forward Emmett Clair to take an early 8-4 lead.

After a timeout from the Palmyra-Eagle sideline, Williams Bay senior guard Elian Valadez used to his speed to get by the Panther defenders for a layup. Senior Owen King drained a pair of free throws; senior Dominic Robbins got a steal and went the full length of the court on the fast break for a layup and Valadez went on a dribble-drive again for a contested layup to make it 16-8.

Palmyra-Eagle got back within four after a 3-ball and free throw conversion from junior Ayden Lawson, but Williams Bay responded with a 10-0 run that began with a basket down low from senior forward Ian McClenathan and was capped off on an offensive put back from Robbins.

In the final six minutes of the first half, Williams Bay outscored Palmyra-Eagle 19-11 with nine points from King, seven from Robbins and McKean adding 3-points from beyond the arc, his third 3-pointer of the game, to take a 22-point 45-23 lead into halftime.

In basketball or any sport for that matter, when a team starts out hot and seems to make every shot, they tend to cool off at some point, but that wasn’t really the case for Williams Bay in the second half.

After a 3-ball from Palmyra-Eagle junior Ayden Taylor, McKean found King on the baseline for a layup and a and-one conversion. Clair, who has only played in 16 of their 22 games, hit a mid-range jumper to make it a 50-26 ballgame.

Palmyra-Eagle responded with a 6-0 scoring run before King drained a 3-pointer of the game and then assisted on another bucket down low from McClenathan.

Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall, who had an astronomical 36 points and set a new school record for nine 3-pointers in their dominant 81-36 win over Faith Christian back on Feb. 20, converted on an and-one to make it 58-36 with 4:41 left to play. His final bucket in the game included his 139th 3-point make in his two years as a varsity basketball player, which ranks second all-time in school history. He has hit 64 3-pointers so far this season, just three shy of his total last season, giving him the second and third highest totals in school history.

In the nearly four and a half minutes remaining in the game, Williams Bay went on a 16-8 run to come away with a 30-point senior night victory.

“These guys are just a lot of fun to be around,” Borgen said. "We have done some fundraising stuff in the summer and they always showed up, which helps everyone in the program. It’s very difficult to find a group of kids that all kind of pull the rope in the same direction, and these guys have been fantastic from freshman when they didn’t really know what to expect to now being seniors and understanding what being a leader is all about. I’m 41-years-old this year and I feel like being around them has kept me young as well. They’re such a great group of kids.

Robbins led the team with 16 points and King finished right behind him with 15. McKean and Valadez each tallied nine, Randall had eight, and Clair, McClenathan and senior Parker Wojcik each added four points apiece. Senior Nicholas Schnobel finished with two.

The Bulldogs will be back on their home court Tuesday, Feb. 28 to begin their playoff run in a Regional matchup with Dodgeland (7-16).

9 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball game against Palmyra-Eagle Ian McClenathan Ethan West Nicholas Schnobel Tyler McKean Elian Valadez Kelton Randall Dominic Robbins Owen King William Horgan