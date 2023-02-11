Badger senior basketball players Ashton Turner and Brad Lyon went on a scoring clinic in front of a packed gymnasium Friday night, Feb. 10 against Elkhorn by collectively scoring 48 of their 52 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Elks, losing 59-52.

Badger’s record moves to 9-12 overall on the season and 5-7 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“Collectively as a group I think we missed some opportunities in the last four minutes which cost us,” Badger head boys basketball coach John Witte said. “But hats off to Elkhorn, Coach (Josh) Skatrud is a good coach and has his boys working hard.”

Elkhorn started out hot shooting the ball and got out to an early 13-4, but following a timeout from the Badger sideline, Turner connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Elks lead down to three.

That Elkhorn lead was quickly brought back up to eight at 20-12 before Turner and Lyon went back to work on the offensive end.

Lyon converted on a layup off an assist from senior Buddy Teale, drained a free-throw, converted on an and-one and Turner connected on a dribble drive for a layup in the lane to cap off the 8-0 run to tie the game at 20-20 with just over three minutes left in the half.

The game would go back-and-forth the next couple of possessions until Elkhorn senior Reid Paddock made all three of his free throws.

Lyon cut the lead down to one, but Paddock drained another 3-ball to make it a 28-24 game.

Coming out of a timeout, Badger senior Dylan Cataldo drained a pair of free throws for his teams first points outside of Lyon and Turner to get back within two with 1:22 left to go in the half.

But that 1:22 was all Turner needed, as he converted on layup from the baseline and connected on another bucket right before time expired to head into halftime up 30-28, which was the first lead for the Badgers since the game began.

Other than a pair of converted free throws from Lyon in around the first eight minutes of the second half, it was all Elkhorn, who stretched their lead back up to eight at 40-32 with roughly around 10-and-a-half remaining in the game.

Lyon and Turner were able to keep it close for the Badgers to go along with a strong defense. Lyon got a steal and a fast break for a layup, and then Turner scored the next seven consecutive points to for his team to bring Badger back within two of 43-41.

The defense continued to keep Badger in the game over the next several minutes, which included a floater in the lane on the offensive end from Teale to cut their deficit down to 50-49 with 2:31 left.

But clutch free throws by the Elks down the stretch late in the game were able to help them maintain their lead and come away with the seven point win over the Badgers, who previously defeated Elkhorn 57-56 back on Dec. 20, 2022.

“We got to be able to score from different facets,” Witte said. “It is what it is. Our kids work hard, it was a good battle, but we came up short.”

Turner finished with 27 points, while Lyon had 21 points. Cataldo and Teale each had two points.

5 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Elkhorn Ashton Turner Brad Lyon Buddy Teale Cade Scheideman Dylan Cataldo