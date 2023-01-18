Torrez sets new school record with 40 points in a game for Big Foot in victory over Clinton

Big Foot junior guard Hudson Torrez not only led his team to a 69-54 win over Clinton Tuesday night, Jan. 17, he also joined the school record books by setting a new Big Foot High School scoring record with 40 points in a game that dates all the way back to the 1950’s.

Torrez had 22 points in the first half, 18 in the second half, and made up for nearly 58% of his teams point total. Coming into the game, he was leading his team in points per game with 16, assists per game with 4.5, and second on the team in rebounds with five per game. Now, no matter what happens the rest of the season, his name will be etched in the record books at Big Foot High School, and it doesn’t really come as a surprise for head boys basketball coach Hunter Price.

“He has definitely taken a step towards elite,” he said. “That performance has got to be one of the best in the state this year, and that just proves what he is capable of. If he can do that, we’re going to go pretty far, which is pretty exciting.”

Things got off to a bit of a slow start for Big Foot after falling behind 13-6 at the 11:58 mark of the first half, four of the six coming from Torrez and two from sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer.

The momentum shifted rather quickly, however, after Torrez got a steal off of Clinton’s inbound pass for a layup and the next possession used to his speed to go the length of the court and make a contested layup and the and-one conversion. Nordmeyer, who stands at 6’4, predominantly finds himself down low in the paint, stepped out from beyond the arc and drained a 3-ball to give Big Foot a 14-13 lead.

Clinton rallied back with four straight points by senior guard Peyton Bingham to make it a 17-14 game with 9:26 left in the half.

Coming out of a timeout from the Big Foot sideline, Torrez picked up right where he left off and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game.

Clinton once again went on a brief 4-0 run with buckets by Bingham and senior guard Sawyer Weisensel before Torrez got them back within one after hitting his second consecutive 3-pointer.

The Cougars stretched their lead back up to three at 23-20, but Torrez kept bringing his team back within striking distance after converting on both his free throws.

The final four minutes of the half, to put it as mildly as possible, was dominated by Big Foot, Down 25-23, the Chiefs went off. Nordmeyer tied things up and senior forward Evan Penniman, who is second on the team in 3-point makes, drained one from the top of the key to give them a 28-25 lead.

That lead continued to grow as the time ticked down, with freshman guard Jayden Paul driving into the lane for a layup and conversion of an and-one. Following the made free throw, Torrez got another steal for a fast break layup.

Torrez went on to score the final eight points for his team to close out the half on a 16-2 run and head into halftime up 39-27.

When Torrez wasn’t scoring, he was dishing out the assists. He started off the second half by setting up Nordmeyer for the perfectly placed pick and roll for an easy layup. Nordmeyer immediately followed that up with his second 3-pointer of the game.

After a pair of buckets by Clinton and on the ensuing possession for Big Foot, Torrez brought the ball up from the point guard position, juked his defender out of his shoes, stepped back from beyond the arc and drained a 3-ball from the top of the key. Just a few possessions later, he did it again from the 3-point line.

Clinton got back within eight midway through the second half, but Big Foot quickly halted any momentum the Cougars had after Nordmeyer recovered an offensive rebound and scored and Torrez dribbled around a pair of Clinton defenders and converted on a layup to make it 56-44.

Big Foot outscored Clinton 13-10 in the final eight and half minutes, with Torrez scoring eight of the final 13 points for his team.

While Torrez could not have had a more impressive night on the court, the biggest roars came near the end of the game for the biggest man. Junior forward Christian Lavariega, who stands at 6’4 and weighs 340 lbs., according to the Big Foot athletics website, towered over his Clinton defender to get the final basket of the game an earn the 15-point victory.

“I thought we could have been a lot better,” Price said. “We were very fortunate to have Hudson play so well and getting us through those tough moments. But a win is a win, and we can’t be picky on how we get them.”

Torrez finished with four 3-pointers, 10 two-pointers and eight made free throws. Nordmeyer also had an exceptional game, tallying 17 points. Penniman had four, senior guard Trent Peterson and Paul each had three, and Lavariega finished added two points.

Big Foot (8-6, 5-4) will be back on their home court Friday, Jan. 20 against Evansville (7-7, 6-3).

6 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against Clinton Dakota Nordmeyer Evan Penniman Hudson Torrez Jayden Paul Patrick Corey Shawn Robinson