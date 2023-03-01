The Big Foot boys basketball team came out hot shooting the ball and never let up in their WIAA Division 3 Regional opener against Saint Anthony (3-16), the 12th seed out the Lake City Conference, cruising to a 78-38 victory Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Big Foot, seeded fifth, will travel to Audubon Tech (17-3), the fourth seed out of the Milwaukee City-Red Conference, to take on the Cardinals Friday, March 3.

“I know it was a high seed versus a low seed game, so it’s sort of expected,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “But you still got to play the game because everyone wants to win in the playoffs just as bad.”

Things got out of hand early in favor of Big Foot. Senior guard Eli Gerdes got his own offensive rebound, put back, and backed that up with a tenacious block on the other end. With the ball back in possession of Big Foot, junior guard Hudson Torrez drained a 3-pointer.

Torrez converted on one of his two free throws, sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer got a layup to go on a fast break and Torrez connected with junior forward Patrick Corey on a full-court pass for an easy deuce to close out the 10-0 scoring run in a span of three and a half minutes.

Saint Anthony’s first bucket came with just under 14 minutes left to go in the first half from senior Bryan Lopez, who was bright spot for his team, scoring 21 points and hitting five 3-pointers in the game.

The Chiefs followed up their 10-0 to begin the game with a 12-0 run with the final two baskets coming on a pair of steals and fast break layups from Torrez and senior guard Trent Peterson.

Up 22-4, Nordmeyer converted on a pair of free throws before Saint Anthony senior Joaquin Barajas made one of his two free throws and freshman Anthony Ruvalcaba got a basket to fall.

The Chiefs quickly responded, however. Penniman hit a mid-range jumper, Torrez drained another 3-ball from the top of the key, Gerdes made a two-pointer and freshman Jayden Paul connected on both his free throws to make it a 33-13 game with just under six minutes left to play in the half.

Big Foot’s last four baskets of the half included fast break layups from Lopez, Peterson, Nordmeyer to go along with another nifty layup from the under the hoop from Peterson to close out the half up 47-20.

Big Foot got out to their largest lead of the game to that point at 54-24 after Nordmeyer converted on a wide-open 3-point make from the corner with 13:38 remaining in the game.

That lead would only continue to stretch for the Chiefs, as Penniman scored the next five points for his team, including an and-one conversion.

It didn’t make any difference, but Saint Anthony showed some life, going on a 6-0 scoring run following Penniman’s five straight points with a bucket from senior Carlos De Leon, another 3-ball from Lopez and a short-range jumper from senior Alan Pastor.

Throughout the game, Big Foot got contributions from everyone on the floor whether it was the offense or defensive side of the ball, and in the final seven and a half minutes, that included many of the players who don’t get as much playing time and they didn’t disappoint,

Big Foot juniors Finn Burdick and Christian Lavariega, also referred to as “Big C” by his teammates and the Big Foot student section standing at 6’4 and weighing upwards of 300 lbs. scored eight of the last 11 points for their team to secure the 40-point victory.

“In the playoffs, you got to set that tone early and I think we did that,” Price said. “The boys were locked in.”

Four players for Big Foot were in double figures in scoring and nine players scored in total. Penniman led the Chiefs with 18 points. Torrez and Nordmeyer had 11, while Nordmeyer and Corey finished with 10 points apiece. Peterson had eight, Lavariega and Burdick each had four and Paul added two points from the free throw line.