Big Foot boys basketball outlasts the Lake Geneva Badgers in overtime thriller

Despite a back-and-forth battle all game that consisted of 12 total lead changes in regulation and a tie at the end of the second half to force overtime, Big Foot used the 3-ball, good defense and clutch free throws to capture a lead and hold on for the 55-51 victory over a Lake Geneva Badgers on Saturday, Jan. 7.

With this win, Big Foot’s overall record now sits at 6-6 and Badger holds a 7-5 overall record, who was on a three game winning streak. This game originally was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, but was postponed due to Winter Strom Elliot.

“I thought we were really gritty and we played through a lot of adversity,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “There have been times this year that we have given up in those moments, but we played through it today and they kind of saw what that looked like in action.”

Badger got out to a quick 3-0 lead early after floater in the lane by senior forward Cade Scheideman and a free throw from senior forward Ashton Turner. But after a couple of empty possessions, Big Foot got on the board and took the lead after a senior forward Evan Penniman got a bucket to fall from down in the low post, followed by sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer and senior Hudson Torrez hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to suddenly make it an 8-3 with just under 13 minutes to play in the half.

Big Foot continued to hit shots, getting out to as much as a seven-point lead of 12-7 before Badger got it back within one after a 4-0 run that was capped off by a contested layup by senior guard Brad Lyon.

But that Big Foot lead stretched back up to five following a bucket from junior forward Patrick Corey and a 3-point make from Penniman to go up 18-13.

Turner scored seven of their of next 11 points in the final five minutes for Badger, with the other two buckets coming off of layups from Lyon and junior forward Tanner Bishop, to give Badger a 24-20 lead heading into halftime.

Big Foot opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Corey and Penniman, but Turner went on a 6-0 run of his own to give Badger a 30-26 lead.

Torrez halted Turner’s scoring run with a 3-pointer, which was immediately followed up by a 3-point make from Lyon to up 33-29 with 11:48 to go in the game.

But the lead would once again change hands again following a timeout called by Badger head boys basketball coach John Witte.

Big Foot freshman guard Jayden Paul drained two free throws and Torrez hit another 3-pointer. But no lead was safe in this game, at least in regulation time. Bishop scored three straight points for Badger before Nordmeyer drained two free throws to tie it back up at 36-36.

In the final 7:51 of regulation time, both teams traded leads four times and ultimately came away all knotted up at 44-44 as the clock hit double zeroes to go into overtime.

Roughly, a minute and a half into the overtime period, Torrez hit a corner 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, and Penniman knocked down both his free throws to hold a 49-44 lead with under two minutes to play.

Lyon responded with a layup and two made free throws to get them back within one, but time was not on their side.

Penniman increased Big Foot’s lead to 51-48 with 36.2 seconds left after hitting both his free throws and Torrez stretched their lead to seven with 14.6 seconds left after hitting four straight free throws on separate possessions. The Chiefs shot 16 free throws in the game and could not have been more efficient, shooting 100% from the free throw line.

“Free throws were huge and he (Hudson Torrez) really stepped up,” Price said.

Torrez finished with 22 points and Penniman was also double figures with 10 points. Corey had eight, Paul had six, Nordmeyer had five, and seniors Trent Peterson and Shawn Robinson each had two points.

Big Foot (6-6, 3-4) will be back on the court for a Rock Valley Conference showdown at Broadhead (4-8. 2-5) on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Badger closed out the game with a 3-point make from senior forward Andrew Karnatz, but it was a little too late and Witte couldn’t help but wish they his team could have made a few more of those.

“Big Foot’s guards are good and we couldn’t handle them all day,” he said. “We couldn’t get in front of them, they penetrated, kicked it out and got open 3-pointers and made buckets. It is a simple as that. We couldn’t hit shots and they could and their guards toasted us.”

Lyon led Badger with 20 points and Turner finished with 17. Bishop had five, Karnatz had three and seniors Joe Liptak, Dylan Cataldo and Scheideman all had two points.

Badger (7-5, 3-2) will continue with another non-conference game at New Berlin West (3-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

9 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against Badger Dakota Nordmeyer Buddy Teale Jayden Paul Andrew Karnatz Patrick Corey Cade Scheideman Eli Gerdes Tanner Bishop Dylan Cataldo