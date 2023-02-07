Despite an early exit due to foul trouble by Big Foot leading scorer Hudson Torrez, the Chiefs still managed to come away with a comfortable 59-43 win over Jefferson Monday night, Feb. 6 for their third straight victory in Rock Valley Conference play.

Big Foot’s overall record improves to 11-8 and 7-6 in the conference.

“I wasn’t overly impressed, but we’ll take it,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “A win is a win.”

This win follows up a 75-42 victory over Whitewater on Tuesday, Jan. 31, where Torrez set another Big Foot record for 3-pointers in a game with seven. He finished the game with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Big Foot sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer began a 7-0 run for the Chiefs to open the game with a corner 3-point make, with the other buckets coming on four consecutive free throws from senior forward Evan Penniman and senior guard Eli Gerdes.

Jefferson’s first basket came on a 3-ball from sophomore Finn DeBlaire to stop the run at the 15:57 mark in the first half.

After Torrez and senior forward Shawn Robinson got in on the scoring action for Big Foot, Jefferson rallied by going on an 8-2 scoring run over the next couple of minutes to cut the Big Foot lead down to two at 13-11.

But the Chiefs responded, particularly junior forward Patrick Corey and Gerdes who collectively scored the next eight points for their team. Corey drained a 3-ball and converted on a layup while Gerdes got back-to-back layups to go with the second one coming off a steal on an inbound pass. Jefferson finally got back on the board with a bucket from junior Aidan Kammer to make it a 22-13 ballgame with 5:54 left to go in the first half.

Robinson got another one to go from down low in the post, Nordmeyer connected on one of his two free throws before freshman guard Jayden Paul made a stellar play in the lane for a contested layup and an and-one conversion to stretch their lead to 28-13.

Jefferson closed the half on a 9-3 run, with the final bucket coming on another 3-ball from Nordmeyer to head into halftime up 31-22.

The first nine minutes of the second half could not have gone much better for Big Foot. What was just a nine point advantage at half was a 26-point 50-24 lead with 9:42 remaining in the game.

But on the next offensive possession for Jefferson, Torrez received his fifth foul and had to exit for the remainder of the game, which only seemed to be of benefit for the Eagles.

Jefferson scored the next 10 straight points and totaled 16 in the final eight minutes of the game. But while the Big Foot offense had slowed, the defense hunkered down, made some key plays, including a ferocious block by 6’4, 340 lbs. junior Christian Lavariega on Jefferson’s last shot attempt, to come away with a 16-point victory.

“I think this was a great lesson for us moving forward that you can’t be so dependent on one person that we become dysfunctional if he’s not in the game,” Price said. “It’s a good lesson for us and it’s a nice to learn those lessons while we win. But our guys toughened up and accepted that it was going to be ugly. Sometimes winning ugly is a skill, which is what we had to do tonight.”

Big Foot (11-8, 7-6) will travel to McFarland (15-3, 12-1) for their next game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Rock Valley Conference standings

1. McFarland (15-3, 12-1).

2. Beloit Turner (16-2, 11-2).

3. Evansville (10-9, 9-4).

4. Edgerton (12-7, 9-4).

5. East Troy (8-10, 7-6).

6. Big Foot (11-8, 7-6).

7. Brodhead (6-13, 4-9).

8. Clinton (6-11, 3-10).

9. Jefferson (4-14, 3-10).

10. Whitewater (0-18, 0-13).

6 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against Clinton Dakota Nordmeyer Jayden Paul Evan Penniman Hudson Torrez Patrick Corey Shawn Robinson