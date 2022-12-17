Big Foot boys basketball falls to top seeded McFarland in Rock Valley Conference matchup

Despite a valiant effort by the undermanned Big Foot boys basketball team who stayed within five points at the end of the first half, had their four game winning streak snapped in their 68-50 loss to McFarland (5-1, 5-0) on Friday night, Dec. 16.

Big Foot’s record now stands at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Rock Valley Conference.

“We were definitely down without having Eli Gerdes who was sick and Shawn (Robinson) seems like he’s going to be out for a little bit, but I’m honestly proud of our effort regardless of the rotation we had with guys injured,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “We had a JV player (sophomore guard Jack Nelson) out there playing most of the game and I thought he played well and Hudson (Torrez) was awesome. We have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Big Foot junior guard Hudson Torrez opened the game with a nice assist to sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer under the hoop for an easy layup, but McFarland’s Aidan Chisolm, a 6’6 senior got a bucket to fall, one of many from him on the night, to quickly tie the game in the first couple minutes at 2-2.

That led to a 7-0 run by the Spartans, but Big Foot senior forward Evan Penniman stopped the run after recovering his own miss from 3-point range to get the two-points. Following another basket from Chisolm to make it an 11-4 game, Big Foot responded with a run of their own.

Big Foot senior forward Shawn Robinson hit one of his two free throws. That was followed up by a steal from Torrez who found Robinson in the low post for a layup, but that unfortunately came at a costly price. After the converted layup, Robinson went down with an ankle injury and did not return to the game.

But the Chiefs continued to battle. Torrez used his speed and athleticism to get by the McFarland defenders for a layup to cut the lead down to 11-9. Shortly thereafter, Big Foot senior forward Evan Penniman drained a 3-pointer off an assist from freshman guard Jayden Paul get within one at 13-12.

McFarland, however, went on to stretch their lead to 20-12 before Nelson drained a 3-pointer for the Chiefs from the top of the key with 6:42 remaining in the first half.

Following a timeout by Big Foot, McFarland junior guard Andrew Kelley hit a 3-pointer. Then, Penniman drained his second 3-pointer of the half and Torrez converted on a layup to get back within two points of the McFarland 22-20 lead.

Both teams traded points to stay within two in their next possessions with Big Foot’s bucket coming on a nifty dribble-drive by Paul into the lane for the layup.

McFarland closed out the half on a 6-3 run to make it a 30-25 game with both makes coming from Chisolm on a pair of 3-pointers.

After McFarland hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half, Paul quickly responded and drained a 3-ball on the other end. McFarland hit another one on their next possession, but Torrez responded with another three points by way of an incredible and-one conversion to make it a 36-31 game.

While Big Foot was able to stay within single digits of the McFarland lead for a while, the Spartans began to pull away midway through the second half and ultimately the rest of the game. McFarland’s lead opened up to as much as 20 with under a minute left in the game, but the resilient Big Foot team never gave up and battled until the end with Torrez knocking down a 3-pointer to close out the 18 point loss.

Big Foot started the season 0-2, but up until this road block that was McFarland (for all but one team so far this season), they had won four games in a row and outscored those four opponents 280-189.

“The offense has been really clicking right now,” Price said. “The offense is smooth, our guys know their roles and we have been kind of riding that momentum with offense. Now we just got to figure out how to toughen up on defense, rebounding and I think we’re going to be all right.”

Big Foot will be back on their home court one more time before Christmas break with their next game coming against the Lake Geneva Badgers on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Rock Valley Conference scores from Friday, Dec. 16

Edgerton 62 (4-2, 3-2) 62, Beloit Turner (5-1, 4-1) 51.

East Troy (3-4, 3-2) 64, Evansville (3-5, 2-1) 51.

Clinton (2-4, 1-4) 73 (Broadhead (3-3, 2-3) 65.

Jefferson (2-5, 2-3) 69, Whitewater (0-7, 0-5) 58.

Other scores from Friday, Dec. 16

Boys

Union Grove 62, Badger (4-4, 1-2) 48.

8 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against McFarland Shawn Robinson Patrick Corey Trent Peterson Dakota Nordmeyer Evan Penniman Hudson Torrez Jayden Paul Hudson Torrez