While the Big Foot boys basketball team played incredibly hard and got back within six of the lead in the first half, Beloit Turner, now 18-2, 12-2 in the Rock Valley Conference, was able to pull away in the second half to earn a 75-58 over the Chiefs Monday night, Feb. 13.

Big Foot’s overall record falls to 11-10 and 7-8 in the Rock Valley Conference.

“I thought the boys played really hard and I’m proud of their effort with how hard they fought,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “They performed very well against a team (Beloit Turner) that’s really, really good.”

It was a back and forth game for around the first five minutes of the first half with both teams trading leads until some incredible plays by Chiefs and offense and defense. Senior guard Eli Gerdes found junior guard Hudson Torrez on a backdoor cut to the hoop for a layup, which was immediately followed up by a steal and fast break layup from Torrez to go up 11-8.

Following that 4-0 scoring run by Big Foot, Beloit Turner bounced back in a big way with a 14-0 led by leading scorers in senior William Lauterbach and junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson.

The nearly six-minute scoring drought by Big Foot was finally brought to a halt with a corner 3-point make from junior forward Patrick Corey before the Trojans were able to stretch their lead back up to as much as 17 at 32-15.

Down 17 with just 2:32 left to in the first half, Big Foot came alive. Senior forward Evan Penniman drained a 3-pointer, sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer got a bucket to go from the low post, senior forward Eli Gerdes hit a short-range jumper, and Penniman got a steal, fast break and a converted and-one. Freshman guard Jayden Paul closed out the 12-2 run to end the half with steal and a fast break of his own for a layup to head into the locker room down 32-27.

The Trojans got out to 46-31 lead midway through the second half, but Big Foot continued to battle.

Penniman scored five of the next seven points for his team to cut the lead down to single digits at 46-38. On the next possession, Paul converted on both his free throws, and just like the first half, the Chiefs found themselves down six once again to not only one of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference, but all of Division 3.

In the final eight and a half minutes of the game, however, the Trojans outscored Big Foot 29-18 with the Chiefs final basket coming on a layup from senior guard Steven Hollen.

Big Foot (11-10, 7-8) will play at East Troy for their next game Friday, Feb. 17.

Rock Valley Conference standings

1. McFarland (17-3, 13-1)

2. Beloit Turner (17-2. 12-2).

3. Evansville (11-9, 10-4).

4. Edgerton (12-7, 9-4).

5. East Troy (8-11, 7-7).

6. Big Foot (11-10, 7-8).

7. Brodhead (6-13, 4-9).

8. Jefferson (5-14, 4-10).

9. Clinton (6-11, 3-10).

10. Whitewater (0-20, 0-14).

