Big Foot boys basketball earn first win of the season over Edgerton

The Big Foot boys basketball had a stellar shooting night from 3-point range in their home opener, and despite Edgerton getting within two of the lead at one point in the second half, Big Foot was able to hold on and pull away to seal a 74-65 victory and their first win of the season.

Big Foot moves to 1-2, 1-1 in the Rock Valley Conference.

“For the first time this year I think everything clicked out there for this group,” Big Foot boys head basketball coach Hunter Price said. “The game slowed down for them and they made smart and strong decisions. It was a really good win for us moving forward.”

Big Foot junior guard Hudson Torrez scored the first six points for his team to begin the game, but Edgerton was able to stay with Torrez and the Chiefs, trading leads until Torrez got a steal and a fast break layup to make it a 10-9 game.

The 3-ball for Big Foot played a pivotal role in the game and sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer got in the action first from the top the key, draining a 3-pointer. That was followed up by a layup by senior forward Evan Penniman before Edgerton called a timeout.

Following the timeout, Edgerton junior Leyton McKillops got a 3-point make from the corner to bring them within three. But Big Foot responded with back-to-back 3-balls from freshman guard Jayden Paul and Torrez.

Edgerton crawled back to get within two before Big Foot senior guard Eli Gerdes got in on the action from 3-point range, hitting one from the corner. The raining of the 3-ball continued with Penniman and Gerdes hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 30-21. From that point forward, Big Foot closed out the first half on a 10-6 run to end the half with a 13 point 40-27 lead.

McKillops opened the second half with six straight points, both of which came from beyond the arc, before Penniman hit his third 3-pointer of the game to go up 43-32.

Edgerton then went on a 5-0 run to get Big Foot’s lead to under 10. However, Paul briefly went away from the 3-ball, drove into the lane around several Edgerton defenders to a layup.

After a bucket by Edgerton, the 3-ball came back for Big Foot as Gerdes connected on another 3-pointer.

Edgerton got within five at 48-43, but Paul drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get the lead back up to eight.

That lead shrunk over the next few minutes with Edgerton getting within two after another 3-point make by McKillops to make it a 56-54 game with a little over six minutes to go in the Rock Valley Conference matchup.

Just as it had been working all game, Penniman and junior forward Patrick Corey connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, Corey’s coming after a 3-point make from Edgerton sophomore Olin Zelmer, to make it a 62-57 ballgame.

Following two made free throws by Zelmer to get them within three, Big Foot went on a 12-5 run in the final three minutes, which included another 3-pointer by Corey and two great defensive plays by Big Foot that led to two consecutive offensive fouls by Edgerton in the waning moments of the game.

Big Foot combined for 13 3-pointers in the game. Torrez led the team with 15 points and Paul was right behind him with 14 points.

“The two guards, Hudson (Torrez) and Jayden (Paul) really commanded the ball and took care of it and made it hard for them (Edgerton),” Price said. “I thought our shooters did a fantastic job of spacing it out and knocking down shots when it came to them. It was an all-around effort for all of us. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Gerdes and Penniman each had 13 points and three 3-pointers apiece. Corey and Nordmeyer both had eight, senior forward Shawn Robinson had two and senior guard Trent Petersen had one.

Big Foot will travel to Delavan-Darien to take on the Comets for their next game on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Rock Valley Conference scores

Friday, Dec. 2

Evansville (3-1, 2-0) 44, Jefferson (1-1, 1-1) 40.

McFarland (2-1, 2-0) 82, Clinton (0-2, 0-2) 54.

Beloit Turner (2-0, 2-0) 80, Broadhead (1-2, 0-2) 62.

East Troy (1-2, 1-1) 76, Whitewater (0-2, 0-2) 68.