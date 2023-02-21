Shots may not have been falling early in the first half for the Big Foot boys basketball team, but a dominant 41-point second half to go along with a shutdown defense led the way to a 62-52 victory over Brodhead Monday, Feb. 20 on senior night.

Big Foot’s overall record now stands at 13-10 and 9-8 in the Rock Valley Conference with one regular season game remaining before regionals scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at Clinton.

“I thought that was a gritty performance by this team,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “We had some really tough kids out there and they all rallied around each other. Our guys were all over it and I’m proud of them.”

Senior forward Shawn Robinson, who plans to play football in college, got the first points on the board for the Chiefs right out of the gate with a bucket down low in the paint. However, Brodhead quickly tied it up on their opening possession before Big Foot senior guard Trent Peterson got one to fall. Peterson will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and majoring in physical education.

Brodhead responded with a 7-0 scoring run that was capped off by senior Aidyn Vondra. Big Foot senior forward Evan Penniman, who will be majoring in sports management at Northern Illinois University next fall, stopped the Brodhead run with a pair of free throws to make it an 11-6 game with 13:47 left in the first half.

After a steal and fast break layup from Big Foot freshman guard Jayden Paul, Brodhead stretched their lead to 20-8 with 5:40 remaining.

Coming out of a timeout, Big Foot junior forward Patrick Corey drained a 3-pointer, which began a 12-4 run by the Chiefs. The scoring run included another 3-pointer from Corey, a pair of free throws from sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer and back-to-back fast break layups by junior guard Hudson Torrez to get within four of the lead at 24-20.

However, Brodhead pushed their lead back up to 29-20 at the first half led by leading scorer Cullen Walker.

While the first half belonged to Brodhead, the second half was all Big Foot on both ends of the floor despite not getting their first lead until the 13:26 mark of the second half, which came on a dribble-drive from Torrez to make it a 33-32 game.

The game went back and forth over the next few minutes, but a steal by Penniman who found Nordmeyer in the corner for a 3-point make gave them a 43-40 lead, a lead they would keep and continue to grow in the final seven minutes.

Penniman scored the next seven points for his team on a pair of free throws line, a corner two-point make and then finished off with a corner 3-ball to increase the Big Foot lead to double digits at 50-40 with just over five minutes to play.

Brodhead got back within six with 1:45 remaining, but it didn’t matter as Big Foot was incredibly efficient on defense to hold on for a 10-point win. Big Foot outscored Brodhead 41-23 in the second half.

While the main goal is always to win the game, the night was all about the seniors. Gerdes, who played through an injury and scored four points, is undecided on where he’ll attend college, but he plans to major in business. Senior guard Steven Hollen, who was a part of the starting five to begin the game, plans to either attend college or go into trade school and welding.

“To me, they (seniors) represent growth,” Price said. “The five of them really improved every single year of their high school experience. They proved that if you work hard, you’re going to grow and get better. They proved that hard work matters, and if you stick with it, things will work out. I’m proud of them and they mean the world to me.”

Torrez led the Chiefs with 24 points and Penniman was also in double figures with 13. Nordmeyer and Corey each added seven, Peterson and Gerdes had four, Paul had three and Robinson finished with two points.

