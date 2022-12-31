Battle of Walworth County: Big Foot boys basketball defeats Williams Bay in offensive showcase

The Big Foot boys basketball team took control early on both ends of the floor and never looked back, defeating Williams Bay 62-40 in their nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 30, at Big Foot High School.

Big Foot’s record improves to 5-3 overall.

“I was impressed with how our team focused and we were able to do a lot of the things we wanted to do,” Big Foot head boys basketball coach Hunter Price said. “There was a lot of areas where I thought we could be better that we will look at as we he head into the second half of the year, but any win is a good win and we’ll take it.”

Big Foot started fast and got out to a quick 7-0 lead to begin the game with a layup by sophomore forward Dakota Nordmeyer, a 3-point make from senior forward Evan Penniman and steal and a fast break layup from senior guard Eli Gerdes.

Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall halted the run with a 3-ponter, but that was followed by a 3-pointer from Big Foot freshman guard Jayden Paul from the top of the key to make it a 10-3 ballgame. Williams Bay senior guard Elian Valadez joined in on the 3-point party with one of his own to get the Bulldogs within four.

Gerdes had an exceptional first half. He drove into the lane through a pair of Bulldog defenders for the layup and got his own rebound on their next possession to capitalize on another layup to go up 14-6.

Williams Bay senior Owen King, who is currently second on the team with 11.9 points per game, got his first bucket to go on a short-range jumper with just over 12 minutes to play in the half.

But the 3-pointers kept falling for the Chiefs, this time coming from junior forward Patrick Corey on their ensuing possession.

Following a converted layup from Williams Bay senior guard Tyler McKean, Gerdes was able to stretch Big Foot’s lead to double digits for the first time in the game after a 3-point make from the corner to make it a 22-10 game.

Williams Bay showed some life on their next few possessions with junior Parker Wojcik scoring and King converting on an and-one to get back within seven.

But the shots kept falling for Big Foot the rest of the half and their lead continued to grow to hold a 16-point 38-22 lead going into halftime. Some of those scoring plays down the stretch included a no look pass from Torres to Gerdes down in the low post for a layup and an incredible full court pass from Torres to Penniman, who then found Paul while in mid-air in the corner for a 3-point make.

The Big Foot offense did cool down a bit in the second half, but it didn’t make much of a difference in the final outcome with Big Foot capturing a 22-point victory with their defense standing tall and holding the top two scorers of King and Randall in check for much of the game.

“Big Foot’s got some good athletes and some good basketball players, and they were able to put us in some positions that made life difficult,” Williams Bay head boys basketball coach Nate Borgen said.

Williams Bay heads into the New Year with a 4-4 overall record and a 2-1 conference record, which puts them currently in the third place in the Trailways-South Conference.

“We need to come out of this a better basketball team,” Borgen said. “If you play games like this against tougher competition and you don’t improve, than there’s no point in playing games like this. It is on us as a team and it’s on us as a staff to make sure what happened today doesn’t happen again. But the beauty of the basketball season is you don’t have to wait too long to get another chance to get that bad taste out of your mouth. We’re going to do everything we can to replace this bad feeling with a good one when we travel to Johnson Creek on Jan. 5 and make our team better collectively and individually.”

Big Foot will travel to Beloit Turner for their next Rock Valley Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

8 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against Williams Bay Hudson Torrez Dakota Nordmeyer Dominic Robbins Tyler McKean Jayden Paul Parker Wojcik Patrick Corey Kelton Randall