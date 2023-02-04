Both the Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls basketball teams were in action Friday night, Feb. 3 against Union Grove, with the boys losing in a close, down to the wire defensive battle 44-42 and girls falling 53-33 to the current third ranked Broncos, now 18-1, in Division 2.

Game recaps

Boys

Union Grove (12-6, 7-3) 44, Badger (9-10, 5-5) 42.

This game was a low scoring, competitive matchup from start to finish. Badger senior Brad Lyon scored the first four of his teams six points to take an early 6-4 lead with the other bucket coming off a drive on the baseline for a layup by senior Ashton Turner.

But Union Grove responded with a 3-ball from senior Owen Nowak, a pair of free throws and another 3-pointer from senior Zach Montgomery to take a 12-6 advantage.

Badger bounced right back with a 7-0 run of their own that began with a dribble-drive into the lane for a layup from senior Buddy Teale and capped off by a corner- 3-point make from senior Dylan Cataldo to retake a 13-12 lead.

Union Grove retook the lead and stretched it five up 24-19 as time ticked down in the half, but layup from Lyon and an incredible and-one conversion on a layup by senior Cade Scheideman tied things back up for Badger with 19 seconds remaining before Montgomery drained a 3-pointer to close out half for the Broncos up 27-24.

After Badger got back within two points of the lead midway through the second half, momentum seemed to begin shifting towards the Broncos who finally looked like they were going to pull away following a 5-0 run that brought their lead to 39-32.

But Badger, who played with outstanding effort throughout, had other ideas in the final six minutes of the game.

Lyon, who scored 10 points in the first half, was held scoreless until the 5:29 mark in the second, came alive. He converted on a layup through a pair of Union Grove defenders and Turner connected on a floater in the lane to get back within three of the Broncos 39-36 lead.

Montgomery got another bucket to fall on the other end before Lyon drained a short-range jumper to keep them with a 3-point basket down 41-38.

That 41-38 by the Broncos remained that way for over a minute until Montgomery converted on a pair of free throws with 30.6 seconds left.

Cataldo got back to the line for Badger with 11.8 seconds left and made both his free throws. Union Grove, with the Badger faithful heckling Union Grove sophomore Luke Barber who was at the free throw line, made one of two to give them a 44-40 lead with 10.4 seconds left.

Lyon drove into the lane for a contested layup with 2.9 seconds left for their final basket, but the Broncos were able to hold on and come away with a victory.

But Badger head boys basketball coach John Witte couldn’t have more proud of his team as a whole.

“I thought our kids left it all out on the court,” he said. “There’s not one ounce of energy, sweat or tears that weren’t left out there. I’m proud of my boys, proud of our coaches, and our bench was phenomenal as usual. They left it all out there. We came up short, but that’s athletics.”

Lyon led Badger with 16 points and Turner was not far behind him with 13. Cataldo had eight, Scheideman had three and Teale finished with two.

Badger will continue their three-game home stand Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Westosha Central (16-2, 9-1).

Girls

Union Grove (18-1, 11-0) 53, Badger (11-7, 6-5) 33.

Badger had a tough test on their hands with Union Grove, but so have 17 other teams so far this season.

The Broncos had outscored their opponents 1,191-725 in 18 games prior to their game against Badger. Their leading scorer, senior Sophia Rampulla, is signed to play college basketball next year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and senior Sydney Ludvigsen is committed to play college basketball next year at Division 2 Walsh University located in North Canton, Ohio.

“All props goes to Union Grove,” Badger head girls basketball coach Steve Deering said. “Rampulla is one heck of a player and deserves a lot of the accolades she has and Syd (Sydney Ludvigsen) is awesome.”

Union Grove came out firing shooting the ball and never really slowed down. Down 3-0, Badger junior Vanessa Cruz made one of her two free throws before the Broncos stretched their lead to 8-1 over the next three minutes.

Following a timeout from the Badger sideline, sophomore Ashlin Nottestad drained her 43rd 3-pointer of the year to get back within four.

But Union Grove kept scoring, going on an 8-0 run before Badger freshman Autumn Carr made a nifty turnaround jumper in the lane.

Over the next several minutes, the Broncos went on a 24-5 run and had a 32-9 lead with over five minutes left to go in the half.

But the Badgers kept battling and outscored Union Grove 8-2 in those final five minutes. Cruz converted on a free throw, junior Lillian Villarreal followed that up with five straight points and Carr drained another free throw to head into halftime down 34-17.

While the game may have already been well out of reach, the Badgers had a much stronger second half, with only a five-point scoring differential of 21-16 between the two teams in the final 18 minutes.

After a 3-point make from Ludvigsen, Villarreal knocked down a mid-range jumper and Hayes scored four straight points to cut the 39-23 lead down to 16 with just over 13 minutes to go.

That’s as close as the Badgers would get, however, with Union Grove closing out the game on a 14-10 scoring run.

Deering, despite the 20-point loss, saw a lot from his team that he was proud of, even though he admitted the start of the game wasn’t exactly what he hoped.

“It didn’t start the way we wanted it to and having a little injury along the way (sophomore Molly Deering suffered a hamstring injury in the first half) kind of through our substitution pattern off. But it was a good battle and we didn’t give up in the second half. We had people play different roles for us which kept us somewhat in the game. It’s still a 20-point loss, but we played hard and I know they’re going to keep doing that.”

Villarreal led her team with 10 points and Hayes finished with seven. Nottestad had five, senior Kyleigh Freeman had four, Carr had three, while Cruz and senior Kate McKinney each added two points.

Badger will travel to Mukwonago for an out-of-conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

