Badger boys basketball shoots to get better every day

The Lake Geneva boys basketball team finished the 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 8-18 and 3-11 in the Southern Lakes Conference. Although the number of wins were not where head coach John Witte, now in his fifth season, wanted them to be, he was still proud of the consistent effort the team put in throughout the season.

“We had some success last year and we had some great moments,” he said. “We battled and we competed and that’s what we want to do. We want to compete every game and make sure we give ourselves opportunities to win, and in the majority of games, we did so. Many games we fell short of the outcome of winning, but in terms of our kids working their tails off every day in practice, having positive attitudes and competing on game day, I think we succeeded in that category.”

Last year’s team was a very close-knit group, according to Witte, and while that didn’t result in a ton of wins, it kept the culture in place that he wants to maintain as the head coach.

“The kids were close and there were no feuds on the team,” he said. “In practice, we competed against each other and on game days we went to battle with each other, and that’s the culture we have built here the past five years.”

Six players from last year’s teams have graduated, including leading scorer Ty McGreevy and assist leader Max Zukowski. McGreevy averaged 17.1 points per game during the 2021-2022 season and passed 1,000 points in his career during a game against Milwaukee Reagan last year.

Badger does return eight players, however, including senior guard Brad Lyon. Lyon averaged 13.2 points per game last year, which was second on the team.

“That kid (Lyon) is a stud,” Witte said. “The best thing about him is that he’s a humble leader and the kids really respect him.”

Senior guard Cade Scheideman and senior forward Joe Liptak had breakout seasons on the football field during the fall and will be back on the basketball team this season.

“He got a lot of good minutes last year,” he said of Scheideman. “He’s a hard-nosed kid that loves the weight room and is extremely coachable. Joe was a starting linebacker and another kid who loves the weight room. He prides himself on rebounding, defense, and getting loose balls. He loves physicality and sometimes that gets him in trouble, but it’s tough to tell him not to do that. That’s what he does.”

Liptak received second-team all-conference at linebacker with 86 total tackles and Scheideman took home an honorable mention at the wide receiver position.

A couple players that didn’t get a ton of playing time last season, senior guards Buddy Teale and Dylan Cataldo, are expected to do some things this year, according to Witte.

“Buddy had a great summer and his teammates trust him,” he said. “Dylan Cataldo is a shooter and gets to the rim pretty well.”

Witte also expects Ashton Turner, a star soccer player for the Badgers to be in the mix. Turner joins the team after taking last year off just to focus on soccer. He led the team with 22 goals on the pitch during the fall season.

“(Seniors) Hayden Fowler and Crete Slattery were extremely crucial to our team last year in terms of working us out in practice and having positive attitudes. They are absolutely loved by their teammates. Their roles are extremely valued.”

Witte believes this team, that is primarily full of seniors, is the hardest working group of kids he has ever coached.

“They put their heads down and work their tails off, which is going to reflect on the defensive side of the floor,” he said. “These kids love to play defense and they love the grind. I am not taking anything away from the past teams that I have coached, but I just know they are hardworking, physical kids. We got a handful of football players who are coachable and love doing the little things whether that’s rebounding, boxing out, diving on the floor for loose balls and getting in the gaps. You don’t necessarily have to coach that out of them.”

While defense is expected to be the strength of the team this season, Witte is hopeful the offense will improve after averaging 53.5 points per game last season.

“I think last year we were a little impatient offensively,” he said. “I think this year if we can be patient offensively, work the ball and find the right shot and find the right person to take the right shot, we can have success.”

As for his goals Witte has for the team, it’s just about getting better every day.

“We want to get better every day,” he said. “Appreciate our teammates, coaches, and appreciate the time that we have together and come out and compete every second of every practice and every second of every game. We’ve just got to control what we can control, and we’ll see what comes out of that.”

The Badgers will begin the season with a home opener against Edgerton on Tuesday, Nov. 22.