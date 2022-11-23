Badger boys basketball fall to Edgerton in season opener

Despite an early lead and a late second half push by the Lake Geneva Badger boys basketball team, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory over Edgerton, losing 68-64 in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Badger High School.

“It was a well fought game and a great experience for our team in a close game,” Badger head basketball coach John Witte said. “They’re (Edgerton) is a good team and all five guys can shoot the rock. We knew going into the game. They (Edgerton) don’t pass the eye test very well, but that’s a solid team that can shoot the rock, handle the ball and they have a couple ways to do it.”

Badger senior guard Ashton Turner opened the scoring in the game with a corner 3-point make, leading to a 7-0 run by the Badgers in just over a minute and a half. Following a timeout by Edgerton, the Crimson Tide responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take their first lead of the game.

On the ensuing possession for Badger, senior guard Brad Lyon found junior guard Noah Thomas with a perfect pass down on the baseline for an easy layup to retake a 9-8 lead.

Edgerton scored four straight points before senior guard Dylan Cataldo connected on a short-range jumper. Lyon followed that up by draining a 3-point shot from the corner. Thomas then played a little ISO ball and took it himself into the heart of Edgerton’s defense for a layup to make it a 16-12 ballgame with just over nine minutes to play in the first.

After falling behind late in the first half, Badger was able to close the gap and retake a 30-28 lead after a layup by Lyon and a bucket by senior forward Cade Scheideman. But Edgerton remained hot shooting the ball, with sophomore Jack Fox and junior Preston Schaffner connecting on back-to-back 3-point makes to end the first half with a 33-30 lead.

Just as he began the game, Turner connected on a 3-pointer to tie things up at 33-33, which led to him scoring the first seven points for his team in the second half.

A short time later, with Badger down by two, Edgerton stretched their lead all the way to eight to make it a 47-39 game with just over 13 minutes left to play.

Coming out of a timeout off an inbounds pass, Lyon got a layup to fall and Turner drained another 3-pointer to get the Badgers back within three.

But every time Badger made a run to keep it close, Edgerton responded. Senior Peter Hazeltine made a layup sophomore Owen Zelmmer hit a three to once again give them an eight-point lead of 52-44 under the 10-minute mark.

Later in the half, Edgerton’s lead got all the way up to 54-47 before Badger went on a 6-0 run, capped off by a steal by senior forward Joe Liptak that resulted in two made free throws by Thomas to get the Badgers back within three points of Edgerton’s 56-53 lead.

Following a bucket by Edgerton to bring the lead up to 58-53, Thomas converted on another layup to cut the lead back down to three. The Crimson Tide briefly went up by six before Turner, who led Badger with over 20 points, connected on another 3-point make to bring them back within three with just over two minutes to play.

Badger was scrappy, constantly battled back and was within striking distance throughout the majority of the game, but Edgerton’s hot shooting stroke from the floor didn’t really slow down, leading to a four-point loss for the Badgers to open the 2022-2023 basketball season.

“We’re going to take some positives from this,” Witte said. “We had a kid (Turner) who wasn’t Brad Lyon score in the 20’s and we had other kids play well, which took some pressure of Brad. I thought we worked our butts off, but we just lost some gas there at the end.”

Badger (0-1) will be back on their home court to take on New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Southern Lakes Conference scores

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Elkhorn (1-0) 79, East Troy 61.