Badger boys basketball dominates Delavan-Darien in second half, cruises to victory

What was just a seven-point lead for the Lake Geneva Badger boys basketball team at the end of the first half turned into a blowout 70-43 victory over Delavan-Darien following a stellar shooting performance and strong defense in the second half on Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

“I’m so happy are boys competed,” Badger boys head basketball coach John Witte said. “We faced some adversity in the first half when shots weren’t falling, but that’s basketball. We had to come out confident and we did that in the second half.”

Badger senior guard Brad Lyon, who led the team with 20 points in the game, opened the scoring with a layup to begin the Southern Lakes Conference matchup, coming off a steal and an assist by senior guard Ashton Turner. Turner followed up his assist with a 3-point make on the Badgers next possession before Delavan-Darien junior forward Camron Lumkes got the first bucket to make it a 5-2 game.

That basket by Lumkes began a 6-0 run by the Comets, but Lyon retook the lead for the Badgers following a layup and making one-of-two free throws. After the Comets tied things up at 8-8, Turner found senior guard Dylan Cataldo for a layup, which gave the Badger the lead back, a lead that was never squandered the rest of the game.

After a timeout by Comets head coach Todd Pyszora with 8:12 remaining in the first, Lyon and Cataldo connected on back-to-back 3-pointers. The Badger lead continued to stretch to as much as 11 late in the first half, but a free throw by Delavan-Darien junior guard Colin Szczap and a 3-pointer from Lumkes brought the Badger lead down to 31-24 at halftime.

Delavan-Darien cut the lead down to five early in the second half, but a layup from Badger senior forward Cade Scheideman brought the lead back up to seven at 36-29 before Witte called a timeout with 13:20 left in the game.

Badger came out of the timeout looking like a new team ready to pounce, which is exactly what they did. Lyon began the 11-0 run with a 3-point make following the timeout and senior forward Joe Liptak capped it off with a runner into the lane for two to go up 47-29 with 10 minutes remaining.

That lead continued to stretch the rest of the game for Badger, and to say those final 10 minutes of Badger basketball was efficient would be an understatement. The Badgers outscored the Comets 23-14 to close out the game with shots falling from all over the Badger High School gymnasium.

Cataldo hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game and senior guard Hayden Fowler widened the lead all the way to 31 points with five and a half left when he drained a deep two-pointer, causing the Badger bench and student section to erupt with excitement.

Right before the buzzer sounded, junior guard Finnan Gerard sealed the 27-point victory on a late free throw near the end of the game.

“Hats off to Delavan-Darien. Todd (Pyszora) is a really, really good coach and he’s got those kids working hard,” Witte said. “We were able to turn the pressure on a bit in the second half, which was good and helped us get a couple transition buckets, some turnovers and shots began starting falling for us. That certainly always makes things a little easier.”

Badger had three players in double figures. Lyon had 20 points, Turner had 18 and Cataldo had 17, 12 of those points coming by way of the 3-ball. Liptak and Scheideman had four, while, junior Noah Thonas, Doyle and Fowler each had two. Gerard had one.

Lumkes led the Comets with 11 points. Junior Caden Duckworth had nine, junior Lamar Early had eight and senior Michael O’Grady had seven. Senior Marwan Farah and Sczzap each had three and sophomore Hunter Rendon added two.

Southern Lakes Conference scores from Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boys

Waterford 71, Union Grove 60.

Burlington 82, Wilmot 35.

Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn 32.

Other notable scores

Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57.

Girls

Union Grove 74, Badger 41.

Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 45.

13 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Delavan-Darien Cade Scheideman Ashton Turner Buddy Teale Ashton Turner Dylan Cataldo Ashton Turner Joe Liptak Brad Lyon Noah Thomas Brad Lyon Cade Scheideman Joe Liptak Noah Thomas