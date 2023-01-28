Badger boys basketball cruises to victory over Delavan-Darien

The Lake Geneva Badger boys basketball team came out firing from all cylinders against Delavan-Darien Friday night, Jan. 27, outscoring the Comets 32-11 in the final 13 minutes of the first half, which ultimately put things on cruise control in the second half to lead the way to a 66-36 victory.

The Badgers record moves back to .500 at 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference. Delavan-Darien falls to 1-15 and 0-9 in conference.

“We came out and did what we needed to do,” Badger head coach John Witte said. “I’m glad our boys were focused and kept their foot on the gas.”

The Badgers began putting their foot on the gas at around the 13-minute mark of the first half and never looked back. Down 7-6, Badger senior Cade Scheideman got the ball rolling with a 3-point make from the corner followed by a layup from senior Joe Liptak coming off an assist from senior Brad Lyon.

Coming out of a timeout called by the Delavan-Darien sideline, Badger seniors Dylan Cataldo and Ashton Turner got in on the action, with Cataldo coming away with the next five points for his team and Turner scoring the next four to make it a 20-8 ballgame.

Delavan-Darien briefly cut the lead down to 20-14 midway through the first half, but the Badgers went back to work, outscoring the Comets 18-4 in the final eight minutes of the first half to head into halftime up 38-18.

Not only were shots falling for the Badgers, a lot of credit goes to the defense, which held the Comets without a point for nearly eight minutes that began late in the first half and continued until the 12:30 mark of the second half.

The Badger lead reached 32 points with around six-and-a-half left to go after Lyon missed a shot, grabbed his own rebound, made contact with Comets defender and hit the contested layup to go up 56-24.

With around five minutes left to go and the game well in-hand for the Badgers, it was time for the players who don’t always see as much playing time to get some action, who Witte called some of the hardest working players on the team.

Freshman forward Brock Waiser drained a pair of the free throws to start it off. Junior forward and star quarterback for the Badgers on the football team JP Doyle scored on back-to-back layups, senior Andrew Karnatz made a contested layup and senior forward Crete Slattery capped it off by knocking down a pair of free throws to close out the 28-point victory.

“We got five guys who practice really, really hard every day, who don’t get many minutes, and we were able to get those guys in,” Witte said. “I’m super happy about that.”

Badger (9-9, 5-4) will be back on their home court Friday, Feb. 3 against Union Grove (11-6, 6-3).

Southern Lakes Conference standings

Burlington (14-2, 8-0).

Westosha Central (14-2, 8-1).

Union Grove (11-6, 6-3).

Badger ((9-9, 5-4)

Waterford (8-10, 5-4).

Elkhorn (4-11, 3-6).

Wilmot (6-12, 1-8).

Delavan-Darien (1-15, 0-9).

Roundup

Boys

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Burlington 72, Badger 41.

Lyon led his team with 17 points. Turner had nine, Scheideman had six and Slattery finished with three. Cataldo, Karnatz and Waiser each had two apiece.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Edgerton 52, Big Foot 50.

Big Foot junior Hudson Torrez finished with 13 points. Sophomore Dakaota Nordmeyer had eight, freshman Jayden Paul had seven and senior Shawn Robinson and junior Patrick Corey both had six. Seniors Evan Penniman and Eli Gerdes each finished with five points.

Girls

Thursday, Jan. 26

Badger 62, Burlington 54.

This was another huge win for the Badgers who now sit alone in second place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a record of 6-3 behind 9-0 Union Grove. In their previous meeting this season, Burlington defeated Badger 60-55 back on Dec. 6, 2022. Badger will take on those first place Broncos Friday, Feb. 3 in another huge game at Badger High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Badger sophomore Molly Deering finished with a career high of 28 points in the game to lead her team. Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad had 15, junior Makayla Hayes had five, freshman Lily Butinas had four, while juniors Vanessa Cruz and Lily Villarreal each had three. Senior Bella Cruz added points.

Friday, Jan. 28

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 21.

8 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Delavan-Darien Andrew Karnatz Crete Slattery Brock Waiser Ashton Turner Buddy Teale Cade Scheideman Dylan Cataldo Noah Thomas