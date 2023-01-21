2nd half comeback leads the way for Badger boys basketball in win over Wilmot

Down 12 with around 10 minutes to go, the Lake Geneva Badgers boys basketball team battled back with strong defense and clutch free throws by senior Buddy Teale to come away with a 57-52 win over Wilmot Friday night, Jan. 20.

Badger now sits with a 500 overall record of 8-8 and a 4-3 record in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Badger head boys basketball coach John Witte said. “It’s funny. We have been talking about adversity all year, we’re reading a book on adversity, we talk about it all the time and how to handle it and how you respond. Wilmot came out in the second half hot and got out to a 12-point lead. But we fought back, we went on a 23-7 run in the final 10 minutes. It was awesome.”

Badger got out to a slow start offensively, with their first buckets coming just over four minutes into the game on a pair of free throws by senior Ashton Turner.

The slow start proved to be deceiving as the offense began to heat up, particularly senior Brad Lyon. He scored four straight points to give them their first lead of the game, leading to a 9-0 run before Wilmot senior Anthony Corona was finally able to stop it and make it a 13-8 game.

After a bucket from Badger senior Dylan Cataldo, Wilmot bounced back to cut the lead down to just two.

But Lyon remained on fire from the field, with the guys around him starting to make plays. Cataldo found Lyon driving to the hoop, who then spun around his Wilmot defender and converted on a layup. On their next possession, senior point guard Buddy Teale made a no-look pass to down to Lyon on the baseline for another bucket to make it a 19-13 game.

Lyon stretched the Badgers lead to as much as seven following a 3-point make coming out of a timeout. But that lead was quickly taken away in a span of three and a half minutes with Wilmot going on a 10-0 run to recapture their first lead since the early stages of the first half.

That Wilmot lead was short-lived, however, as Lyon once again drove to the hoop and connected on a layup to take a 24-23 lead at halftime. Lyon had 13 of his teams 24 points in the first half.

The second half remained competitive as it was back and forth for quite a while until Wilmot seemed to start making every shot they took to take a 12-point lead midway through the the Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

But the Badgers began to crawling back. Lyon hit one of two free throws, Cataldo scored four straight points on dribble-drives into the lane and senior Joe Liptak converted on both of his free throws to get them within five at 45-40.

Over the next couple of minutes, the Badgers cut the Wilmot lead down to three after buckets from Lyon, Cataldo and Turner.

That lead continued to diminish after Turner stole an inbound pass, spun around his defender and scored.

While several players on Badger had more points, Teale may have had the best final minute of anyone. Down 49-48, he drove into lane around a pair of defenders for the layup to give the Badgers a 50-49 lead with just over a minute to play. Teale was four-for-four on free throws in the final minute of the game, none more important than the pair that came with 17.2 left to go that ultimately secured the victory.

“Buddy Teale hitting free throws down the stretch and handling the ball, what a kid, man. I couldn’t be happier for him and he deserves it,” Witte said. “Cade Scheideman and Joe Liptak played their butts off defensively and Brad and Ashton were just being Brad and Ashton (scoring).”

Lyon had 20 points and Turner finished with 12 points. Cataldo had 10, Teale and Scheideman both had six and Liptak had three.

Badger will travel to Burlington (11-2, 6-1) for their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

4 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Wilmot Ashton Turner Cade Scheideman Joe Liptak Andrew Karnatz