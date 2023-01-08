Basketball roundup: Basketball scores from Jan. 3-Jan. 8

Here is a boys and girls basketball roundup of scores from the games this past week on Jan. 3-Jan. 7.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys

Beloit Turner 78, Big Foot 53.

Big Foot junior Hudson Torrez finished with 15 points, senior Evan Penniman finished with 13 and sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer was also in double figures with 11. Senior Eli Gerdes had nine, freshman Jayden Paul had four, and junior Patrick Corey had one point from the free throw line.

Girls

Johnson Creek 54, Williams Bay 37.

Williams Bay opened the first half on an 18-4 run, hut Johnson Creek responded with a 29-4 run the rest of the first half. In the second, the Blue Jays outscored the Bulldogs 21-14 to come away with the 17-point victory.

Williams Bay junior AnnMarie Cates led the Bulldogs with 18 points and six 3-point makes. Freshman Lauren Schnobel had five, seniors Margaret Higgins and Morgan Bronson each had four, and sophomore Katelyn McKean, sophomore Eliana Pape and freshman Sarena Brown all had two points apiece.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Boys

Badger 43, Waterford 41.

Badger seniors Dylan Cataldo had 14 and Brad Lyon had 13. Senior Ashton Turner had eight and junior Noah Thomas and senior Cade Scheideman each had four. Bagder was down nine at the end of the first half, but outscored Waterford 23-12 in the second half to come away with the two-point victory.

Girls

McFarland 79, Big Foot (2-10) 22.

Boys

Williams Bay (6-3) 76, Johnson Creek 41.

Friday, Jan. 6

East Troy 60, Big Foot 56 (overtime).

Penniman led the Chiefs with 18 points, Gerdes had 15 and Torrez had 11. Corey finished with five, Nordmeyer had four and Paul added two points.

Girls

Saturday, Jan. 7

Monticello 64, Williams Bay (4-9) 31.

Higgins finished with 10 points, leading Williams Bay in scoring. Bronson had eight, Cates had six, sophomore Lydia Olson added three and McKean and junior Loralei Warrenburg each had two points.

Badger

The Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team (7-3, 3-2) will finally be back on the court for a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Waterford. The Badgers have not played a game since Dec. 21 when they defeated South Milwaukee 60-37.

7 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball game against Deerfield Tyler McKean Ian McClenathan Elian Valadez Nicholas Schnobel Kelton Randall Owen King Tyler McKean

8 photos from the Big Foot girls basketball game against Evansville Lizzie Lueck Molly Anderson Estella Harvey Mya Gonzalez Olivia Patek Estella Harvey Lizzie Lueck Sydney Wilson