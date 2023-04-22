When it’s less than 40 degrees, snowing and windy on a Saturday morning in late April, that’s not exactly ideal baseball weather or spring weather for that matter. But the Williams Bay baseball team, who have already had several games postponed due to inclement weather, took on Hustisford/Dodgeland April 22, where they suffered defeats in both games of the Trailways-South Conference doubleheader.

They were shutout 19-0 in the first game and 14-3 in the second game.

Williams Bay falls to 3-5 overall on the season.

Hustisford/Dogeland got out of the gate fast to begin the game and that continued throughout. Caleb Peplinski hit a two-run double in the left centerfield gap. One batter later, Micha Ottery drove in Peplinksi to give them a 3-0 lead.

Williams Bay freshman Quinn Peyer led off the bottom half of the first inning with a walk, but was stranded after Hustisford/Dodgeland pitcher Andy Maas struck out the side.

Hustisford/Dodgeland added four more runs in the second inning to make it 7-0.

Williams Bay senior Nicholas Schnobel, who started on the mound for the Bulldogs, began the bottom half of the inning with a walk, but Mass continued to deal, once again striking the next three Williams Bay batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

After the first run for Hustisford/Dodgeland crossed home plate after a wild pitch, Peplinski, a 6’5 sophomore, hit an RBI single for his third RBI and ninth run of the game. The next three runs for Hustisford/Dodgeland crossed home plate either due to wild pitches because of the slick ball or the ball blending in when the snow, to make it a 12-0.

Hustisford/Dodgeland continued to roll and tallied seven more runs in the top of the fourth inning to stretch their lead and ultimately end the game with a 19-0 victory.

Williams Bay had one more shot at it in the bottom of the fourth, but after putting on one baserunner due to a throwing error, senior Thomas Suchomski, the game was called and officially came to an end due to a mutual agreement by both coaches.

Game 2

Hustisford/Dodgeland 14, Williams Bay 3.

Next game

The Bulldogs will continue their home stand against Horicon Tuesday, April 25.

Other games throughout the week

Baseball

Tuesday, April 18

Badger 4, Delavan-Darien 2.

Edgerton 10, Big Foot 0.

Thursday, April 20

Deerfield 20, Williams Bay 0.

Deerfield 14, Williams Bay 0.

Friday, April 21

Badger (7-3) 5, Delavan-Darien 0.

Clinton 2, Big Foot (0-8) 0.

Softball

Tuesday, April 18

Badger (1-6) 6, Burlington 2.

Thursday, April 20

Deerfield 19, Williams Bay 0.

Deerfield 16, Williams Bay 0

Friday, April 21

Hustisford/Dodgeland 10, Williams Bay 0.

Hustisford/Dodgeland 18, Williams Bay (1-9) 4.

Saturday, April 22

McFarland 27, Big Foot 6.

McFarland 9, Big Foot 2 (4-7).