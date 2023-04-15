After winning their first three games of the season, which was followed up by a two-game losing skid, the Lake Geneva Badger baseball team was able to get back in the win column in a big way against Racine Park (0-5) Friday, April 14, defeating the Panthers 12-2 in five innings due to the 10-run rule.

“This was a game we expected to 10-run them and we did,” Badger co-head coach Michael Ploch said. “I think we had one inning where we got a little emotional, but we talked to them, got their heads right and we got right back into it. The one inning we got emotional was the only inning we didn’t score, so when we correct that, we’re a good team and we know that.”

The bats started out hot early for the Badgers and continued throughout. Freshman Matt O’Grady led off the bottom of the first with a line drive single up the middle to center field. O’Grady advanced to second base on a groundout by junior Wade Blakely before senior Crete Slattery continued his hitting streak at the plate, hitting an RBI single to left field to bring O’Grady around to score to make it a 1-0 game. In the very next at-bat, sophomore Ryan McCarthy hit a single, advanced to second on an error, while Slattery came around to score. Junior Sam Polyock ended the inning by striking out, but during the at-bat, McCarthy scored on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game.

After Blakely mowed the Panther batters down in order in the first, he gave up one single in the second inning, but got out of unscathed.

Badger junior Ryan Bayes joined the hit parade in the bottom half of the second, reaching on an infield single. One batter later, O’Grady got his second hit of the game, this time on an opposite field single to right to score Bays from second base, but O’Grady was on base long. Blakely hit an RBI single to left field, and would eventually come around to score on a drop third strike by the Racine Park catcher to end the inning and give the Badgers a 6-0 advantage.

Racine Park senior Elliot Bednar rallied his team for two runs to make it a 6-2 game in the top of the third, lining a two-run single up the middle to center field Dominic Fuentes and Lamar Clemons, who both reached base on a walk.

Badger junior Trav Bates took over on the mound for Blakely with two outs in the fourth and immediately shut the door by striking Clemons on three consecutive pitches. Blakely’s pitched 3.2 innings, giving up just two hits on two runs, three walks and finished with three strikeouts.

After not scoring in the bottom of the third, the Badger bats once again got going in the next inning. O’Grady reached base on an error to score sophomore Zach Walton and Slattery hit an RBI groundout to score O’Grady and stretch their lead to 8-2.

Bates came back out in the fifth inning and made quick work of it, striking out the side on just 11 pitches for his fourth strikeout in a row. He didn’t allow one baserunner in his 1.1 innings pitched.

A high school baseball game is seven innings, but Badger had other plans. Sophomore Gavin Stewart hit a double, Polyock and junior Magnus Schanz both walked and Wolff drove in a pair on a fielder’s choice and an error by the Racine Park third baseman. Walton came up to the plate next and couldn’t have ended the game any better due to the 10-run mercy rule, lining a double over the center fielder’s head to give the Badgers their fourth win of the season.

“We did what we should have done,” Badger head co-coach Beau Roddy said. “We took an inning off (third inning) and that has been the theme the last few games. But we’re working on playing a complete game right now, and we’re prepping for some of the teams we know we can’t afford to take an inning off.”

Badger finished with eight hits in the game. Slattery went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and McCarthy went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. O’Grady finished 2-for-3 with one RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Blakely went 1-for-3 with one RBI, Stewart had one hit, while Wolff had one RBI and Walton closed out the game with an RBI double.

