Things are going to look a little different for the Big Foot baseball team this year, a team that last year finished with an overall record of 5-17. Not only does the team replace 11 seniors and return only three players, they also replace retired head coach, Steve Bochat, who had been in the dugout for the past 13 seasons.

Justin Bell takes over as the new head coach. He was officially hired back in September of 2022.

“I have a relationship with a lot of the players from coaching football as well,” Bell said. “I love baseball, I have coached it for a number of years and I jumped at the opportunity.”

Bell, a Southern California native, made his trip to the Midwest to attend college at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, where he played baseball and football. After college, he coached at Elkhorn for six years and has been coaching at Big Foot since 2021.

While Bell brings with him an extensive background in coaching and playing, he faces some challenges with just the three returners and a very young team, but he’s up the challenge.

“It’s really building the program from the ground up as far as working with primarily younger kids,” he said. “One of the challenges will be inexperience, dealing with pressure and also facing teams that have bigger, more developed bodies than we do at this point.”

He expects 13 players on the team. The returners are junior catcher Will Wojcik, senior second baseman Lucas Bimrose and sophomore starting pitcher Connor Weeks. The majority of the team will be sophomores, according to Bell.

“We have some kids that really want to work hard and love the game of baseball,” Bell said. “You have to love the game because it’s hard. Dealing with weather and all the adversity you have in baseball and failing at the plate, in the field or on the mound so many times, we have kids that will get through that. They love the game and they’re all self-motivated. I don’t have to motivate them, they want to work hard.”

The first week of practice for Big Foot began March 20, the week of spring break.

“I want to focus on defensive movement and moving on every pitch as far as where we’re going, backing up throws, and being in position for relays,” Bell said. “We’re going to do a lot with conditioning, a lot of core work, a lot of running, and we’re going to be in the weight room a lot more. My program motto is based on consistency and my philosophy is approach over outcome. What is your approach at the plate and what is your approach to the pitch. You’re not judging the outcome, you’re judging the approach and what you were trying to accomplish. You can hit the ball as hard as you can and be right at somebody for an out. So, the outcome is an out, but you may have had a perfect swing.”

Big Foot will host a scrimmage against the Lake Geneva Badgers at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, with opening day at home scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 against Catholic Central.

“My goal is to build a unit that really loves baseball and loves their teammates” Bell said. “I want them to be teammate first and teammate focused. I want their success to be based on the guy who hits in front of them and the guy who hits behind them. But ultimately, I want to have players who want to come back 10 years from now and say hi to me. Ten years from now if they come back, the first thing I want these kids to do is hopefully come say hi to Coach Bell. If they do that, I did something right.”

