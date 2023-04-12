Despite the Big Foot Chiefs baseball team mounting a comeback to tie the game up at 2-2 early on the game, they were unable to come away with a lead, losing to Brodhead/Juda 7-3 in the Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday, April 11.

Big Foot falls to 0-3 so far on the season.

“I have been happy with some of the improvements we have made over the last few days,” Bell said. “It was a good baseball game for the majority of the game, we just gave up too many runs too late in the game and it got away from us. We need to be able to string some more hits together and we need to strikeout less looking, especially with runners on base.”

Brodhead/Juda’s Aidyn Vondra led off the game with a walk. After Big Foot starting pitcher Matt Haeberlin struck out two of the next three batters, the Cardinals battled for a single, a walk, which ultimately led to a two-run single by Kohen Sawle to make it a 2-0 game early in the first inning.

Brodhead/Juda starting pitcher Evan Senobe struck out the Chiefs in order in the bottom half of the inning, but Big Foot was able to make some noise at the plate in the second following a 1-2-3 inning by Haeberlin in the top half by way of a pair of strikeouts and a groundout. He went pitched 4.2 innings, giving up just four hits, six walks and tallying seven strikeouts. Only three of six runs credited to his final stat line were earned.

Big Foot’s Will Wojcik, one of three returners from last year’s squad, started off the rally with a line drive single to right field. Skylar Jacobs walked and Owen Smith singled to load the bases with no outs, and Jack Nelson capitalized. He lined a single towards right field for an RBI to put the Chiefs on the board. In the very next at-bat, Brady Wojcik worked the count and managed to draw a walk, allowing Jacobs to score from third to tie the game up at 2-2.

Brodhead/Juda retook a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Jackson Fields. That lead stretched to an four run 6-2 lead briefly in the fifth to after a couple of errors, proving costly with runners on base. In the top of the sixth, a sacrifice fly by Ryan Searls made it a 7-3 game.

Big Foot loaded the bases in the bottom the sixth after a Smith single and a walk to Nelson and Brady Wojcik. The lone senior on the team, Lucas Bimrose, drew the third walk in a row by the Brodhead/Juda pitcher to decrease their deficit to 7-3. But Senobe settled down and struck out two consecutive batters to hold their lead and ultimately the game.

“We have a lot of games coming up, so we got to keep our arms fresh and pitchers got to take care of themselves,” Bell said. “We have a lot of baseball ahead. It was nice to be at home, it was our first home game. We got some things to work on, but I have seen a lot of good improvement from the guys in two weeks. I’m proud of them.”

Big Foot finished with five hits. Will Wojcik went 2-for-4, Smith went 2-for-4 and Nelson went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Brady Wojcik had two walks and an RBI and Bimrose had one walk and an RBI.

