A strong night on the mound by Connor weeks along with great plate discipline by all nine batters, drawing 11 walks in total, earned Big Foot their first win of the season over Whitewater (0-13) by a final score of 9-1 Tuesday, May 2.

Big Foot’s overall record now sits at 1-11.

“I’m happy for these guys,” Big Foot head baseball coach Justin Bell said. “They have worked hard, they have been building all season with some bumps in the road along the way, but they have stuck with it, their attitudes are great, they’re excited to be here, and they’re excited to play baseball.”

After giving up a leadoff single to start the game, Weeks began to deliver the goods on the mound for the Chiefs. Following a groundout, he struck out the next five Whitewater batters spanning the next three innings.

Big Foot got their first run on the board in the bottom half of the second with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt by Brady Wojcik to score Trent Peterson from third base to make it a 1-0 game.

But it was the third inning for the Chiefs where they began to put it all the together. Jack Nelson, Will Wojcik and Weeks each singled to quickly put ducks on the pond with no outs. Following three straight singles, the Chiefs drew three straight walks with Owen Smith, Peterson and Carter Reis each tallying an RBI during their at-bat.

The runs continued to come in for Big Foot with more base on balls. Matt Bauman lined a single to shortstop to advance the runners, and in the next couple of at-bats, Konnor Glos and Jack Nelson each walked with the bases loaded to bring more runs across home plate and make it a 7-0 game at the end of three innings. Big Foot rallied for four hits on six runs and six walks in the inning.

Whitewater did add a run in the top of the fourth by way of an error, but it didn’t ultimately mean much in the game or for the extremely efficient stat line for Weeks.’ He pitched a complete game by going seven innings, allowing just four hits, one unearned run, two walks and struck out nine Whippet batters.

Big Foot added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with another bases loaded walk to Aaron Rowland and an RBI groundout by Glos to make it a 9-1 game, a score that would hold over the next two innings to give the Chiefs not only their first win, but a Rock Valley Conference win.

“It was a team effort and everybody did their part,” Bell said. “I’m really happy with how Weeks’ threw, but we just got to keep hitting the ball and get more hits.”

Big Foot finished with six hits in the game and six runs of their nine runs that came across home plate were unearned. Nelson went 2-for-3, Will Wojcik went 1-for-2 and Smith went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Weeks went 1-for-3 and Matt Bauman went 1-for-2. Reis and Peterson each had one RBI.

8 photos from the Big Foot baseball game against Whitewater Matthew Bauman Konnor Glos Lucas Bimrose Brady Wojcik Owen Smith Trent Peterson Will Wojcik Aaron Rowland