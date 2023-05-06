It was another pitcher's duel between Badger and Waterford Friday night, May 5, but the Wolverines (10-2) pitchers and timely hitting proved too much, handing the Badgers their third straight one-loss game by a final score of 3-2.

Badger falls to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference

“We just had a couple plays that decided the game,” Badger head co-coach Michael Ploch said. “Small errors that don’t seem that big in the moment, but those errors can come back and bite you. It just comes down to the details and that is what we have been preaching to these guys all year and they have done a phenomenal job. It’s just unfortunate that it happened against a really good team. Against really good teams like this (Waterford), we can’t afford to have those mistakes.”

Sophomore Gavin Stewart started on the mound for the Badgers and pitched very well in his outing. After giving up a leadoff single to begin the game to Waterford’s Garret Kay, Stewart got a strikeout and a groundout. He then gave up a two-out walk, but worked a 3-2 count and got Waterford’s Max Northrup to fly out center field and get out of the jam unscathed.

Kay was also the starter on the mound for the Wolverines. He struck out the first two Badger batters, but senior Crete Slattery lined one up the middle for a single before senior Jimmy Athans grounded out to third. Kay finished with 10 strikeouts.

Stewart led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to left field. Senior Strom Linn pinch ran for Stewart and was quickly moved over to second after a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt down the first base line from junior Sam Polyock. But just like Stewart in the first inning, Kay was able to get out of the jam with a pop out and a strikeout and strand the pinch runner at second base.

The Wolverines were finally able to break through in the third. Following a strikeout and hit by pitch, Waterford’s Tyler Lusic singled on a line drive to right. But a costly error in the outfield allowed them to come around to score in that same at-bat to take a 1-0 lead.

But that lead was short lived. Badger freshman Matt O’Grady and junior Wade Blakeley both reached base on a one-out walk, which led an opposite field RBI single to right from Slattery to quickly tie the game at 1-1 after three innings of play.

In the top of the fourth, Waterford took the lead back on an RBI double to left field off the bat of Dean Buse to make it a 2-1 game.

Stewart came back on the mound for one final time in the fifth, and despite giving up a walk, got Waterford to strikeout, pop out and groundout. He finished by pitching five innings, allowing just four hits on two runs (one earned), two walks and struck out six.

“He (Stewart) did great and that’s what we expect out of him,” Ploch said. “He pounds the strike zone and he’s absolute workhorse.”

Badger junior Travis Byrnes came into the game in relief of Stewart in the sixth and did his job to keep the 2-1 score intact despite walking two batters.

The Wolverines were able to add to their lead in the seventh to make it a 3-1 game, and while Waterford was able to come away with a victory and season sweep of Badger, they didn't go down quietly.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. One batter, later, junior Zach Walton singled on a line drive to left field putting two guys on at first and third with one out. O’Grady followed that up with an RBI groundout before the game would come to an end in the very next at-bat.

This makes for the third consecutive one-run loss game for Badger.

“We’ll clean it up, we’ll flush this one and be better for it,” Ploch said. “We just got to have better approaches at the plate. We’re at our best when we’re not swinging at bad pitches or at pitches out of the zone, and even more so, not letting bad calls or what we think our bad calls affect the next pitch. But we’ll come out hot again”

Slattery went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Stewart went 1-for-2, while McCarthy and Walton each went 1-for-3. O’Grady had the other RBI.

Other games throughout the week

Tuesday, May 2

Waterford 1, Badger 0.

While it’s chalked up as a loss, the Badgers held their own against the top pitcher in the state in Waterford’s Dylan Questad. Questad’s fastball tops out at 96 mph, according to perfectgame.org, and is committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas out the Southeastern Conference (SEC) next spring. He finished with nine strikeouts in the game.

Blakeley had one hit and Polyock had two for the Badgers. But what was even more impressive was Polyock’s outing on the mound. He went toe-to-toe with Questad and arguably pitched just as well if not better if it weren’t for the base on balls. He pitched six innings, allowing one hit on one run, five walks and struck out seven.

13 photos from the Badger baseball game against Waterford Ryan Bays Magnus Schanz Riley Lussmeyer Travis Bates Storm Linn Crete Slattery Gavin Stewart Jimmy Athans Matt O'Grady Ryan McCarthy Matt O'Grady Ryan McCarthy Wade Blakeley