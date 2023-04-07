The Lake Geneva Badger baseball team finally had their long awaited opening day Thursday, April 6, by making the most of the non-inclement weather, defeating Elkhorn 2-1 after a late sixth inning rally in the first game and shutting out the Elks 6-0 in the second game of the doubleheader on the heels of an absolutely dominant pitching performance from sophomore Gavin Stewart.

Game 1

Badger junior Sam Polyock pitched an outstanding game, but it was matched by Elkhorn’s Wyatt Rushing on the mound.

Neither pitcher allowed a hit until the third inning where the Elks got on the board first after three straight hits led to an RBI single by sophomore Abe Herchenbach to make it a 1-0 game.

After striking out four of the first six Badger hitters through the first two innings, Stewart got the first hit for the Badgers with a leadoff double to begin the bottom half of the third, but nothing would come from it.

Polyock continued to deal on the mound to keep the Badgers in the game by only allowing three baserunners the rest of the game.

Stewart got his second hit and the Badgers second hit with one out in the fifth, but it was unable to result in any runs.

The sixth inning, however, was a totally different story. Elkhorn changed pitchers and the Badger bats, who were held in check all game, took advantage.

With two outs, Polyock hit a line drive single. Senior Jimmy Athans hit a slow roller to third base and used his running back speed to beat out the throw for an infield single. With Stewart at the plate, Athans stole second, and in an attempt to catch Polyock heading to third, a costly error by the Elks resulted in Polyock rounding third and heading for home where he scored to tie the game up at 1-1.

Stewart walked to put runners at the corners. Junior Ryan Bays came up to the plate for all the marbles and capitalized on another error by the Elks infield on a groundball. Athans sprinted home on that same error, crossed home plate, scored what would be the game winning run, and the many chilly fans in attendance as well as the players and coaches in the dugout made it look like they had won the World Series.

Polyock who started the rally in the sixth at the plate, ended the game in the seventh from the mound. He pitched a complete game by going seven innings, allowing just four hits, one earned run, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Stewart finished 2-for-2 with one walk. Polyock and Athans had the other two hits for Badger.

Game 2

Stewart was incredibly efficient at the plate in both games, but he was near perfect on the mound in the second game to earn to secure the 6-0 shutout victory. He pitched seven innings, allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out 14 of the 21 Elk batters in the seven inning game.

Offensively, he went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Badger senior Crete Slattery launched one over the left field wall with two outs in the first inning for his first home run of the year. Sophomore Zach Walton hit an RBI single in the second and Stewart hit a two run single in the third to make it a 4-0 game.

The very next inning, Walton got his second hit and RBI of the game on an RBI double. Stewart capped of the scoring with an RBI double of his own in the seventh, which he immediately followed up by striking out the side in the seventh to give the Badgers a sweep over the Elks in the season opening Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

Badger had nine hits in the game. Freshman Matthew O’Grady went 1-for-3, sophomore Ryan McCarthy went 1-for-4, and Slattery went 1-for-3 and one RBI with his solo shot in the first inning. While junior Wade Blakely didn’t register a hit, he managed to get on base three times with a walk. Walton went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

