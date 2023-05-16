The Lake Geneva Badger baseball team continued getting back to their winning ways Monday, May 15, defeating Janesville Parker 5-1 on senior day in non-conference game that was originally scheduled for March 28.

“This was just solid baseball and a good game,” Badger co-head coach Beau Roddy said. “There weren’t a lot of fireworks, but we got runs when it mattered and clutch hits when it mattered.”

Badger moves to 12-10 overall with just three games remaining in the regular season, two of which that will come against Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central (8-11), a team they lost in the WIAA Regional Final one year ago.

The Badgers are are now on a two-game winning streak with this victory after losing seven in a row following their 10-3 start.

“When we lost games six and seven, I think we had 15 errors between those two games,” Badger co-head coach Michael Ploch said. “Now we have had one, maybe two in the last three games, so the biggest thing for us has been getting back on track by making the routine plays and coming up with more timely hits than we have in the past.”

Six of those losses within that losing streak were by one run and four of those losses were against ranked teams.

“It was a rough patch, but that’s what these Badgers needed to prepare for the playoffs,” Roddy said. “They needed to see that they weren’t invincible.”

Badger got on the board early in the game against Janesville Parker. Freshman Matt O’Grady, who set a new Badger single-season record for stolen bases with 16 in their 6-0 victory over Waukesha South on Saturday, May 13, led off the game with a double. Sophomore Zach Walton followed that up with an RBI double of his own to make it a 1-0 game. But the Badgers weren’t quite done as Walton would come around to score later in the inning after an error by the Viking defense during sophomore Ryan McCarthy’s at-bat to make it 2-0.

Sophomore Gavin Newsom, who started on the mound for the Badgers, struck out the side in the top half of the second. He finished with five strikeouts in the game in his four innings of work.

Badger junior Sam Polyock singled in the bottom half of the second, but he was left stranded at first.

But the Badgers made up for it in the third. Senior Crete Slattery, the all-time, single-season doubles leader with 21 and career home run leader with eight, led off the bottom of the third with his 22nd double. After a pop out on the infield off the bat of Stewart, junior Wade Blakeley singled on a line drive to center field, allowing another run to cross home plate on another error by the Janesville Parker defense.

The lead stretched to 4-0 for the Badgers after an RBI groundout by junior Levi McCrae, bringing home Blakeley from third.

The Vikings got on the board in the top of the fifth on an RBI groundout, but other than the one run, the Badger pitchers were stellar, allowing just four hits in total. Sophomore Riley Lussmeyer came in relief of Stewart in the fifth, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout. Junior Travis Bates pitched the final two innings, securing the save and striking out two.

Up 4-1 in the sixth, Slattery was just inches away from a two-run home run, but it still had some significance. Not only did it bring the score to 5-1 and ultimately the victory, he also became the all-time hits leader for the Badger baseball team to go along with his single-season doubles record, his career home run record.

But it wasn’t just a special day for Slattery as he earned himself a spot in the Badger baseball record books once again, it was about the team and fellow seniors Jimmy Athans, Strom Linn and team manager, Maddie Deleskiewicz.

“They all bleed cardinal red (Badger),” Roddy said. “They have been with the team all four years, Jimmy on an off, but they all stay late and they show up early and lead by example. I know there’s only three on the team, plus Maddie, but the four that are here are special. They have bought in to the program, they have bought into the culture, and it has shown on and off the field.”

Ploch noted that Crete and Jimmy were a part of the team that went 3-17 back in 2021, and for him to see how far they have come, it makes him very proud.

“They have been pioneers in a sense in turning this thing around and turning the culture around,” Ploch said. “I can’t say thank you to them enough for what they have done. Storm doesn’t play a whole lot, but he has a specific role on the team and he has always embraced it. I know it’s tough for him being a senior and not playing all the time, but he never complains, he embraces it, and does a heck of a job doing it.”

Slattery went 2-for-4 with one RBI and O’Grady went 2-for-4. Walton went 1-for-4, Blakeley went 1-for-4 with one RBI and two walks, McCarthy went 1-for-2 and McCrae went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

9 photos from the Badger baseball game against Janesville Parker Christian Wolff Crete Slattery Gavin Stewart Riley Lussmeyer Ryan McCarthy Storm Linn Wade Blakeley Zach Walton