The Lake Geneva Badger baseball team may not have started off last season the way they had hoped, but things certainly improved towards the end of the season, winning three out of their last five games and finding themselves in a Regional Final. While a 10-16 overall record may not look great on paper, co-head coaches Beau Roddy and Michael Ploch, who are both in their fifth season at the helm, like the direction the team was heading.

“It really was a brand new program, a brand new culture and it was completely different from what he had done in the past, so I think it took us a while to get used to everything,” Ploch said. “But once everyone started picking up on it and began trusting the new direction, that’s when we started playing a lot better baseball.”

Roddy agreed and is confident that the momentum will carry over.

“We have established a new identity, we have established a new culture, and the guys are buying in,” he said. “The guys are starting to leave their legacy. Our motto this year is ‘focused’ because we’re going to focus on every little detail, we’re going to focus on competing, and we’re going to focus on closing out games, which we needed to do a little bit better last year to take that next step.”

Badger will have only three seniors on the roster this year in Crete Slattery, Storm Linn and Jimmy Athens. Team manager Maddie Deleskiewicz is also a senior.

Athens, a Southern Illinois University football signee, returns to the baseball diamond after spending a year on the football field at IMG Academy down in Bradenton, Florida.

“He’s back (Athens) and he is one rock solid athlete who will step in and be a leader right away,” Roddy said. “You know you have a good culture and a good program going when the entire team embraces someone who is coming back and is going to push someone else.”

Slattery, a recent Ripon College baseball signee, is the most experienced member of the team and will be hitting third in the lineup for the third straight year this year.. He likely would have been in that spot all four years if it weren’t the COVID-19 year.

“Crete Slattery is coming in and is going to swing his bat and he’s going to lead the team,” Roddy said.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy, took over the leadoff spot as a freshman last year and looks to hold it down again in his second year.

“He’s (McCarthy) just a baseball junkie,” Ploch said. “That kid works his butt off and I expect big things from him. He’s working with his club team five days a week and he loves it.”

Another key returner for the team this season is junior Wade Blakely, who has been hitting seven days a week, according to Roddy.

“He’s going to be a huge leader and a huge hitter,” Roddy said. “He has trained his body in the offseason and he’s going for power now. Wade is such a high IQ baseball guy that has been working so hard to make this season special and I believe he will.”

Roddy acknowledged that one of the question marks for the team is pitching depth as their number one pitcher the last few years, Tyler Deleskiewicz, is now pitching at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Still, he’s confident in junior Sam Polyock, the new number one starter, and the rest of the staff, will take care of business.

“He (Polyock) has only gotten better in the offseason and has dominated tournaments down in Florida,” Roddy said. “You’ll never replace a guy like Tyler, he’s a once in a generation pitcher, but I’m 100% comfortable with the guys coming up and what they’re going to bring. Most of our pitchers are going to be sophomores and juniors. We may take some on the chin early on, but it’s going to make them tougher and more resilient.”

One aspect with the team where Ploch sees a lot of potential is the overall team speed, and with the belief that one through nine in the lineup can consistently can get on base, he knows that’ll play a factor.

“I think we’re very athletic,” Ploch said. “Most of the guys in the lineup are going to have base stealing ability. We have always had maybe two or three guys that could really run, but I think we’ve got nine guys in the lineup who can all run, so we’re really looking forward to taking advantage of that.”

Badger baseball hasn’t had a winning season in 11 years, but Roddy is confident that that is about to change in a big way.

“I think this team is so special and the chemistry is so good that if we start a little win streak, it might not ever end,” he said. “There’s a buzz around here. When Crete signed, most of his team was there in the morning. The support is there, the coaching staff including Wayne (Wayne “Coach” Vorpagel, a 1959 graduate of Badger High School) is back and it’s going to be a great season. We’re excited.”

Badger will be play Big Foot in a scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Their first regular season game will be at home Tuesday, March 28 against Janesville Parker.

6 photos from Badger baseball game against Westosha Central Chandler Loveridge-Flores Tyler Deleskiewicz Crete Slattery Lex Dupee Mason Parent Ryan McCarthy