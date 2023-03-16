With the winter sports all but wrapped up for this year, it’s time for award season, and many Lake Geneva Badger student-athletes have found themselves earning Southern Lakes All-Conference honors in their respective sports this past season.

Boys basketball (9-16, 5-9).

First team: Senior Brad Lyon

Lyon led the team with 17.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. He finished with 37 total assists and shot over 30% from beyond the 3-point line.

Second team: Senior Ashton Turner

Turner averaged 16.7 points per game. He was a 31% 3-point shooter, averaged nearly five rebounds per game, and led the team in steals and blocks.

Honorable mention: Senior Cade Scheideman

Scheideman’s point total per game was around 3.5. He had 3.9 rebounds per game and had a total of 30 assists.

Girls basketball (15-11, 7-7).

Second team: Sophomore Molly Deering

Deering followed up her 7.5 points per game in her freshman season with 12.2 points per game as a sophomore. She was nearly a 30% 3-point shooter, averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and was tied with sophomore Payton Hayes in assists with 2.8 per game.

Honorable mention: Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad

Nottestad was lights out from 3-point range this past season, shooting over 33% and averaging 11.1 points per game. She averaged 7.3 rebounds per game and was second on the team in total rebounds behinds junior Makayla Hayes (253) with 182. She led the team in blocks with 38 and averaged nearly two assists per game.

Wrestling

Co-wrestler of the year: Freshman Carley Ceshker.

Ceshker dominated her competition on the mat this season, finishing 8-0 and earning herself a state championship.

First team: Junior Logan Clausen, 106 lbs.

Clausen finished with an incredible 42-1 record. He rounded out his junior season with a third consecutive conference championship, a third consecutive regional championship, a third consecutive sectional championship, and an opportunity to compete at the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Championships.

First team: Senior Santino Buttita, 170 lbs.

Buttita finished out his wrestling career at Badger with a 31-4 record in his final season to go along with a third place finish at Regionals, a Sectional Championship and an opportunity at the state wrestling tournament.

First team: Sophomore Yandel Flores, 220 lbs.

Flores went 26-12 and competed at both the Regional and Sectional Championships.

Honorable mention: Senior Evan Phillips, 195 lbs.

Phillips went 28-16 with a fourth place finish at Regionals.

Gymnastics

First team: Senior Addie Welch.

First team: Senior Lauren Milligan.

Second team: Delaney Nottestad.

Dance:

First team: Senior Megan Moore, All-Conference Dance team.

Boys swimming

Swimmer of the year: Senior Evan Langelund (Big Foot).

First team: Freshman Travis Warren.

First team: Sophomore Noah Langelund.

First team, 200-yard Medley Relay: Senior Kal Kramp, Noah Langelund, Evan Langelund, freshman Hunter McKittrick.

First team, 200-yard Freestyle Relay: Freshman Dawson Schultz, senior Cole Mackay, sophomore Costa Scocos, fresman Marcus Salter.

First team, 400-yard Freestyle Relay: McKittrick, Noah Langelund, Evan Langelund, Kyle Kramp.

Second team: Mckittrick.

Honorable mention: Kyle Kramp.

Girls swimming/diving

First team, diving: Junior Wylde Chupich.

First team: Junior Cora Singelton.

First team, 200-yard Medley Relay: Junior Kylie Kramp, sophomore Abby Leach, senior Zoe McNeil, senior Addisyn Nelson.

First team, 200-yard Freestyle Relay: Junior MacKenzie Thomas, Leach, senior Zoe McNeil, Nelson.

Second team: Freshman Addison Palmer.

Second team: Kylie Kramp.

Second team, 400-yard Freestyle Relay: Palmer, Kylie Kramp, Singleton, Nelson.

Honorable mention: Nelson.

