With the winter sports all but wrapped up for this year, it’s time for award season, and many Lake Geneva Badger student-athletes have found themselves earning Southern Lakes All-Conference honors in their respective sports this past season.
Boys basketball (9-16, 5-9). First team: Senior Brad Lyon
Lyon led the team with 17.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. He finished with 37 total assists and shot over 30% from beyond the 3-point line.
Second team: Senior Ashton Turner
Turner averaged 16.7 points per game. He was a 31% 3-point shooter, averaged nearly five rebounds per game, and led the team in steals and blocks.
Honorable mention: Senior Cade Scheideman
Scheideman’s point total per game was around 3.5. He had 3.9 rebounds per game and had a total of 30 assists.
Girls basketball (15-11, 7-7). Second team: Sophomore Molly Deering
Deering followed up her 7.5 points per game in her freshman season with 12.2 points per game as a sophomore. She was nearly a 30% 3-point shooter, averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and was tied with sophomore Payton Hayes in assists with 2.8 per game.
Honorable mention: Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad
Nottestad was lights out from 3-point range this past season, shooting over 33% and averaging 11.1 points per game. She averaged 7.3 rebounds per game and was second on the team in total rebounds behinds junior Makayla Hayes (253) with 182. She led the team in blocks with 38 and averaged nearly two assists per game.
Co-wrestler of the year: Freshman Carley Ceshker.
Ceshker dominated her competition on the mat this season, finishing 8-0 and earning herself a state championship.
First team: Junior Logan Clausen, 106 lbs.
Clausen finished with an incredible 42-1 record. He rounded out his junior season with a third consecutive conference championship, a third consecutive regional championship, a third consecutive sectional championship, and an opportunity to compete at the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Championships.
First team: Senior Santino Buttita, 170 lbs.
Buttita finished out his wrestling career at Badger with a 31-4 record in his final season to go along with a third place finish at Regionals, a Sectional Championship and an opportunity at the state wrestling tournament.
First team: Sophomore Yandel Flores, 220 lbs.
Flores went 26-12 and competed at both the Regional and Sectional Championships.
Honorable mention: Senior Evan Phillips, 195 lbs.
Phillips went 28-16 with a fourth place finish at Regionals.
First team: Senior Addie Welch. First team: Senior Lauren Milligan. Second team: Delaney Nottestad. First team: Senior Megan Moore, All-Conference Dance team. Swimmer of the year: Senior Evan Langelund (Big Foot). First team: Freshman Travis Warren. First team: Sophomore Noah Langelund. First team, 200-yard Medley Relay: Senior Kal Kramp, Noah Langelund, Evan Langelund, freshman Hunter McKittrick. First team, 200-yard Freestyle Relay: Freshman Dawson Schultz, senior Cole Mackay, sophomore Costa Scocos, fresman Marcus Salter. First team, 400-yard Freestyle Relay: McKittrick, Noah Langelund, Evan Langelund, Kyle Kramp. Honorable mention: Kyle Kramp. First team, diving: Junior Wylde Chupich. First team: Junior Cora Singelton. First team, 200-yard Medley Relay: Junior Kylie Kramp, sophomore Abby Leach, senior Zoe McNeil, senior Addisyn Nelson. First team, 200-yard Freestyle Relay: Junior MacKenzie Thomas, Leach, senior Zoe McNeil, Nelson. Second team: Freshman Addison Palmer. Second team: Kylie Kramp. Second team, 400-yard Freestyle Relay: Palmer, Kylie Kramp, Singleton, Nelson. Honorable mention: Nelson.
9 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Waterford
Buddy Teale
Badger senior Buddy Teale dribbles into the lane looking for an outlet pass in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
Cade Scheideman
Badger senior Cade Scheideman pump fakes on a 3-ball in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
Ashton Turner
Badger senior Ashton Turner looks to make a pass in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
Joe Liptak
Badger senior Joe Liptak dribbles in the lane in the game against Waterford on Friday, Feb. 17.
Brad Lyon
Badger senior Brad Lyon dribbles towards the baseline in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
Buddy Teale
Badger senior Buddy Teale makes a pass in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
Dylan Cataldo
Badger senior Dylan Cataldo dribbles through a pair of Waterford defenders in their game Friday, Feb. 17.
Joe Liptak
Badger senior Joe Liptak backs down his Waterford defender in their game Friday, Feb. 17.
Cade Scheideman
Badger senior Cade Sceideman dribbles up the court in the game against Waterford Friday, Feb. 17.
6 photos from the Badger girls basketball game against Westosha Central
Makayla Hayes
Badger junior Makayla Hayes dribbles by her Westosha Central defender in the game Friday, Feb. 17.
Ashlin Nottestad
Badger sophomore Ashlin Nottestad dribbles around her Westosha Central defender in the game Friday, Feb. 17.
Lillian Villarreal
Badger junior Lillian Villarreal dribbles around her defender in the game against Westosha Central Friday, Feb. 17.
Molly Deering
Badger sophomore Molly Deering goes up for a layup in the game against Westosha Central Friday, Feb. 17.
Payton Hayes
Badger sophomore Payton Hayes dribbles up the court in the game against Westosha Central Friday, Feb. 17.
Vanessa Cruz
Badger junior Vanessa Cruz is clearly fouled in her attempt to go up for a layup in the game against Westosha Central Friday, Feb. 17.
11 Badger wrestling photos from the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament at Burlington High School
Carley Ceshker
Badger freshman Carley Ceshker places first overall in her weight class in the sectional tournament at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18.
Cameron Jansen
Badger senior Cameron Jansen stands atop the podium after placing first in her weight class at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament in Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Ella Creighton
Badger junior Ella Creighton places first in her weight class at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament held at Burlington High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Logan Clausen
Badger junior Logan Clausen (106 lbs.) stands atop the podium holding a bracket after placing first overall in his weight class in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18.
Santino Buttita
Badger senior Santino Buttita (170 lbs.) holds up his bracket alongside Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden at the podium after placing first in his weight class at the sectional tournament in Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Eli Brummett
Badger junior Eli Brummett (152 lbs.) takes down his opponent by one leg in a match during the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament held at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18.
Keegan Madden
Badger senior Keegan Madden (132 lbs.) grapples his opponent in the referee position in a match at the sectional tournament in Burlington Saturday, Feb. 17.
Logan Clausen
Badger junior Logan Clausen (106 lbs.) holds down his opponent and ultimately pins him in a match at the sectional tournament held at Burlington High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Mason Smith
Badger sophomore Mason Smith (145 lbs.) tries to avoid a takedown in a match at the sectional tournament in Burlington Saturday, Feb. 18.
Evan Phillips
Badger senior Evan Phillips (195 lbs.) takes down his opponent by the leg in a match at the sectional tournament in Burlington Saturday, Feb. 18.
Santino Buttita
Badger senior Santino Buttita (170 lbs.) grapples his opponent on the mat in a match at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18.
7 photos and 4 videos from the Badger/Burlington, WUW triangular gymnastics meet
Delaney Nottestad
Badger sophomore Delaney Nottestad sprints toward the vault exercise in the Triangular gymnastics meet at Wilmot Union High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
TRAVIS DEVLIN photos
Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team
The Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team walks into the gym to for the Triangular Gymnastics meet held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The lone representative from Williams Bay is senior Leeza Patterson (pictured to the right).
Addie Welch
Badger/Burlington senior gymnast Addie Welch competes on the bars in the Triangular Gymnastics meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Watch now: WUW gymnast Adelle Polzen competes on vault
Watch now: Badger/Burlington gymnast Aubrey Hart competes on vault
Watch now: Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnast Riley Toro conpetes on the beam
Watch now: Badger/Burlington gymnast Addie Welch competes on the vault
Badger/Burlington gymnastics team
The Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington gymnastics team looks on as one of their teammates competes in the vault exercise in the Triangular on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Andrea Chart
Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington head gymnastics coach Andrea Chart gives her team a pep talk prior the Triangular Gymnastics meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Adelle Polzen
Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnast Adelle Polzen competes on the beam exercise in the Triangular Gymnastics meet held at Wilmot Union High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Morgan Rutherford
Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnast Morgan Rutherford balances on the beam in the Triangular Gymnastics meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge
Caden Singleton
Badger freshman Caden Singelton swims in the 200-Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Brody Covert
Badger swimmer Brody Covert, a junior, races in the 200-Yard Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Hunter McKittrick
Badger freshman Hunter McKittrick swims in the 200-Yard Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Noah Langelund
Badger swimmer Noah Langelund (Big Foot), a sophomore, swims in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the meet against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Maxx Roberts
Badger junior Maxx Roberts dives into the pool to race in the 50-Yard Freestyle against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Isaac VanDeBerg
Badger junior Isaac VanDeBerg swims the 100-Yard backstroke during the meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Marcus Salter
Badger sophomore Marcus Salter swims in the 100-Yard Butterfly against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
