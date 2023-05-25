Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis team cruised to a Sectional Championship victory Wednesday, May 24 at Big Foot High School, with a whopping 51 points and earned a spot as a full team in the WIAA Team State Tournament scheduled June 9-10 at Nielsen Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Badger singles player Brandon Hall, doubles team Marco Alberts/Evan Bernales qualified for the WIAA Individual State Tournament, while Big Foot/Williams Bay seniors Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison (Williams Bay) will join them after winning their first match in a gut-wrenching tie break and placing third overall at sectionals.

Badger

It wasn’t just one guy that got it done on the court for Badger throughout the season, it was literally the whole team, as all 10 players on the varsity squad qualified for sectionals.

“I have done this for over three decades, and I think only once before have we qualified a whole team for sectionals, so this was huge,” Badger head boys tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said. “It wasn’t a super strong sectional, but everyone was pretty even with each other and they all played extremely well. We played against guys who were dead even with us and we did great. It was a great day for tennis, there were a lot of great coaches here, a lot of really good players, so it was fun.”

Prior to the season starting, Lauterbach acknowledged that he felt like the 2023 Badger boys tennis team was one of the best team’s he’s had in his long coaching career. After securing a Southern Lakes Conference title, qualifying every varsity player for the Sectional Tournament, and now with the whole team advancing to state, that might be hard to argue.

“Our goal and the most important thing for us was to get as many players through to state as we could, and we did that,” he said.

Badger results

Number one singles: Brandon Hall

Round 1: Hall defeated Watertown’s Jameson Stocks 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal: Hall defeated Madison LaFollette’s Glenn Conway 6-1, 6-2.

Championship: Hall defeated Sun Prairie United Boys’ Nikko Vilwock 6-3, 6-4.

Number one doubles: Marco Alberts and Evan Bernales

Round one: Alberts/Bernales defeated Sun Prairie United Boys’ Mouneeth Venigalla/Pallav Karri 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals: Alberts/Bernales defeated BFWB’s Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison (Williams Bay) 6-0, 6-0.

Championship: Alberts/Bernales defeated Oregon’s Gordon Zheng/Charlie Barnish 7-6(1), 6-4.

Number two singles: Johnny Engerman

Round one: Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer defeated Engerman 6-1, 6-1.

Number two doubles: Jonny Klug and Christian Polkow

Semifinals: Klug/Polkow defeated Watertown’s Simon Steffanus/Wyatt Steffanus 6-2, 6-2.

Championship: Klug/Polkow defeated Milton’s Logan Eithun/Colton Conway 6-0, 6-2.

Number three singles: Lars Matson

Semifinals: Matson defeated Monona Grove’s John Rathgeber 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Championship: Matson defeated Sun Prairie United Boys’ Gavin Bruere 7-5, 7-5.

Number three doubles: Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger

Semifinals: Spende/Nafziger defeated Sun Prairie United Boys’ Quinton Maddox/Luis Bischoff 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

Championship: Spende/Nafziger defeated Milton’s Thomas Roddy/Sage Grady 7-5, 6-1.

Number four singles: Rex Chapman

Semifinals: Chapman defeated Monona Grove’s Taite Thomas 6-3, 6-3.

Championship: Chapman defeated Sun Prairie United Boys’ Aashrith Kamini 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Big Foot/Williams Bay's number one doubles team of Grunow and Robison may have placed third overall at Sectionals, but they earned a spot at state very quickly right off the bat by winning their first match of day.

“This has been their goal for them this season,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head boys tennis coach Adam Westhauser said. “Having played doubles together the last few years, this was their shot to put it together and they did. They had a pretty decent draw, but we knew all the matches would be close, especially that first round, so it was big for them to pull through it. It was a really, really close first set, but they knew that they could do it. They had a lots of opportunities and they took care of it in the tiebreaker. I’m happy for them.”

Ethan Rurey, BFWB’s number three singles player, advanced to sectionals and had a solid day on the court, but came up short in the third place match and Westhauser couldn’t be prouder of him.

“He (Rurey) has played so well and he has earned it,” Westhauser said. “Coming out on the losing end, he came off the court and said ‘he played really well.’ It’s great to know that he’s confident, he’s peaking and has played some of his best tennis at the end of the season.”

Big Foot/Williams Bay results

Number one singles: Grayson Grunow and Jesse Robison

Round one: Grunow/Robison defeated Madison LaFollette Noah Freeman/Simon Kuhlow 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Semifinals: Alberts/Bernales defeated Grunow/Robison 6-0, 6-0.

Number three singles: Ethan Rurey

Semifinals: Sun Prairie United Boys’ Gavin Bruere defeated Rurey 6-2, 6-4.

State Championships

WIAA Individual State Tournament: June 1-3.

WIAA Team State Tournament: June 9-10.

