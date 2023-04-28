The Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis team and the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis team each had a pair of conference matches last week, with Badger going 1-1 overall as a team Big Foot going 0-2.

Badger suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Union Grove on Tuesday, April 25, but bounced back with a big 6-1 win over Elkhorn the following day.

The Badgers overall record now improves to 5-6 and 4-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Big Foot/Williams Bay, who is still looking for their first Rock Valley Conference win as a team, lost 5-2 to Edgerton on Tuesday, April 25 and 4-3 to McFarland on Thursday, April 27.

Badger results

Tuesday, April 25

Westosha Central - 4, Badger – 3.

Singles:

No. 1 - Christos Dovas, Westosha Central def. Brandon Hall, Badger , 6-3, 7-6 (5).

No. 2 - Reid Glassen, Westosha Central def. Johnny Engerman, Badger, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

No. 3 - Brett Hanke, Westosha Central def. Lars Matson, Badger, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4 - Rex Chapman, Badger def. John Delavan, Westosha Central, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Marco Alberts, Badger - Evan Bernales, Badger def. Jordan Oppenneer, Westosha Central - Owen Sweeney, Westosha Central, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Camden Oppenneer, Westosha Central - Michael Webers, Westosha Central def. Jonny Klug, Badger - Aiden Uppling, Badger, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 3 - Oliver Nafziger, Badger - Will Spende, Badger def. Owen Goergen, Westosha Central - Paxton Ferruzzi, Westosha Central, 6-0, 6-4.

Wednesday, April 26

Badger - 6, Elkhorn – 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Brandon Hall, Badger def. Cam Gromacki, Elkhorn, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Johnny Engerman, Badger def. John Kraruklis, Elkhorn, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 - Lars Matson, Badger def. Evan Bednarek, Elkhorn, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 - Rex Chapman, Badger def. David Huerta, Elkhorn, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Marco Alberts, Badger - Evan Bernales, Badger def. Seth Bruce, Elkhorn - Caleb Greving, Elkhorn, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 - Cullen Gahart, Elkhorn - Ryan Jordan, Elkhorn def. Jonny Klug, Badger - Aiden Uppling, Badger, 2-6, 4-6.

No. 3 - Will Spende, Badger - Oliver Nafziger, Badger def. Reese Pelnar, Elkhorn - Cesar Jimenez-Cuenca, Elkhorn, 6-1, 6-7, 6-1.

Badger will travel to Burlington for their next match on Tuesday, May 2.

Big Foot/Williams Bay results

Tuesday, April 25

Big Foot - 2, Edgerton - 5.

Singles:

No. 1 - Isaac Zielke, Edgerton def. Scout Giroux, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 - Peter Hazeltine, Edgerton def. Jack Kammermeier, Big Foot, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 3 - Ethan Rurey, Big Foot def. Kacper Durski, Edgerton, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

No. 4 - Advit Sukheja, Edgerton def. Wyatt Vail, Big Foot, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Shane Crandall, Edgerton - Emmett Sund, Edgerton def. Grayson Grunow, Big Foot - Jesse Robison, Big Foot, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

No. 2 - Jonah Martin, Edgerton - Adam Nelson, Edgerton def. David Hernandez, Big Foot - Yeison Santos, Big Foot, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

No. 3 - Logan McHugh, Big Foot - Elliot Vail, Big Foot def. Owen Belz, Edgerton - Andrew Gonzalez, Edgerton, 7-5, 7-5.

Thursday, April 27

Big Foot- 3, McFarland – 4.

Singles:

No. 1 - David Templeton, McFarland def. Scout Giroux, Big Foot, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 - Kevin Chen, McFarland def. Jack Kammermeier, Big Foot, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3 - Stellan Kilpatrick, McFarland def. Ethan Rurey, Big Foot, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 4 - Cristiano Medina, McFarland def. Wyatt Vail, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Grayson Grunow, Big Foot - Jesse Robison, Big Foot def. Noah Blakeslee, McFarland - Jacob Nix, McFarland, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 - David Hernandez, Big Foot - Yeison Santos, Big Foot def. Ryan Hudgens, McFarland - Oliwier Martinka, McFarland, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 - Logan McHugh, Big Foot - Elliot Vail, Big Foot def. Connor Spahos, McFarland - Isak Pederson, McFarland, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Big Foot/Williams Bay will take on East Troy for their next Rock Valley Conference matchup on Monday, May 1.

7 photos from the Badger boys tennis match against Delavan-Darien Marco Alberts Brandon Hall Jonny Klug Evan Bernales Aiden Uppling Will Spende Oliver Nafziger

6 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay Tennis Invitational Ben Lavariega Logan McHugh Bo Seagren David Hernandez Jesse Robison Wyatt Vail