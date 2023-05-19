After securing their seventh Southern Lakes Conference Championship in nine years on Tuesday, the Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis capped off the regular season with a 7-0 victory over Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.

“We had a really, really good day in the conference tournament, but we had to because there are a number of very good teams in our conference” Badger head boys tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said. “Westosha Central, who came into it 7-0, beat us in a really tough duel match earlier, so we used that as an incentive to try and bring everybody together as a team. It was going to take the team doing well versus one or two individuals to win it and everybody did.”

Badger had four champions, two second place matches and a third place, which Lauterbach called the "epitome of a team."

“There were some very closes matches,” he said. “Throughout the season, we have lost third sets and match tiebreakers, but we won the majority of them there at conference, so that was great.”

Badger closes out the regular season with an 11-9 overall record.

“We have gotten better going up against good competition,” Lauterbach said. “Some of the teams in our conference that historically haven’t been as good are a lot better, which is outstanding. It’s very good for tennis and it makes us a better team.”

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis team finished fourth overall as a team in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 11, and all things considered, BFWB head boys tennis coach Adam Westhauser was pretty happy with the result.

“The season has been an up and down challenge,” he said. “Our number one singles player, Logan Longhenry, hasn’t been able to play all year due to a medical issue. We went into the season thinking our singles lineup was our strength, but losing a guy who qualified for state last year made it a challenge. That said, they have done great. A lot of our matches have been close, we have a lot of depth, and we have plenty of guys who are capable and have been able to take a spot and win.”

All three of BFWB’s doubles pairings placed third overall in the RVC Conference tournament, including Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison, David Hernandez/Yeison Santos and Logan McHugh/Elliot Vail. Singles players Scout Giroux, Ethan Rurey and Wyatt Vail all placed fifth, while Jack Kammermeier placed fourth.

“Our doubles team have carried us a lot this year and have done a really good job,” he said. “We obviously knew of Grayson (Grunow) and Jesse (Robison) on the doubles side heading into the season, but the other doubles pairs have come together and done a really good job as well. If they can keep their spots, stay together and play well, it takes a little bit of pressure off our singles guys who may not be playing in a spot that’s normally theirs. So, seeing them improve and grow and learn, with them all being underclassmen, has been awesome. They’re getting that experience under their belt regardless of what the results are and looking at what the next couple years might look like for them.”

Westhauser acknowledged that the team didn’t start out the season the best, but they have improved and gotten a lot better throughout the season, and for him, that has all come down to consistency.

“It has been super helpful to compete against teams and get different looks outside of the conference,” Westhauser said. “We have played some teams that are challenging and some teams that are right in our wheelhouse that have all been good competition for our guys. But the main thing has been finding that consistency and continuing to develop.”

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay will both be competing at Sectionals Wednesday, May 24, at Big Foot High School.

Thursday’s results

Badger 7, Big Foot/Williams Bay 0.

Singles

No. 1 - Brandon Hall, Badger def. Scout Giroux, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Johnny Engerman, Badger def. Jack Kammermeier, Big Foot, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3 - Lars Matson, Badger def. Ethan Rurey, Big Foot, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

No. 4 - Rex Chapman, Badger def. Wyatt Vail, Big Foot, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 - Marco Alberts, Badger - Evan Bernales, Badger def. Grayson Grunow, Big Foot - Jesse Robison, BIG FOOT, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 - Christian Polkow, Badger - Jonny Klug, Badger def. David Hernandez, Big Foot - Yeison Santos, Big Foot, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.

No. 3 - Will Spende, Badger - Oliver Nafziger, Badger def. Logan McHugh, Big Foot - Elliot Vail, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-4.

17 photos from the Badger vs. Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis match Brandon Hall Christian Polkow Evan Bernales Johnny Engerman Jonny Klug Marco Alberts Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger David Hernandez Lars Matson Elliot Vail Ethan Rurey Grayson Grunow Jesse Robison Logan McHugh Yeison Santos Jack Kammermeier Scout Giroux