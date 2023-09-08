Outside of just one loss so far this season, the Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis team have dominated their competition and that continued Thursday, Sept. 7, defeating Waterford 6-1 in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

The Badgers move to an outstanding 12-1 overall as a team and 1-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference. Their one loss so far in 2023 came on Aug. 31 to Westosha Central, one of three teams likely to compete for a SLC Championship alongside Badger and Elkhorn, the reigning 2022 champions.

“Things have been going great for us,” Badger head girls tennis coach Katie Schultz said. “That loss was tough, but we just got out played and they had the better night. Other than that, we played Brookfield Central Tuesday night (Sept. 5) and we beat them pretty handily. But we’ll get another shot against them (Westosha Central) in the Conference tournament, we’re coming for them.”

Results from Thursday, Sept. 7

Badger - 6, Waterford – 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Lexington Monroe, Badger def. Ava Flower, Waterford, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Ellie Hirn, Badger def. Sophia Stengel, Waterford, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Ava Bailet, Badger def. Reece Sosinski, Waterford, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 4 - Rylie Kranich, Waterford def. Ava Pether, Badger, 0-6, 7-6 (8), 10-8.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Cameryn Heckel, Badger - Charlotte Matson, Badger def. Grace Kranich, Waterford - Ella Hansen, Waterford, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Izzie Bailet, Badger - Ella Willett, Badger def. Natalie Tessmer , Waterford - Ava Strobel, Waterford, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 - Teagan Hale, Badger - Sabrina Strasser, Badger def. Emma Baumeister, Waterford - Cassidy Jones, Waterford, 6-3, 6-0.

Results from Tuesday, Sept. 5

Whitewater - 7, Big Foot/Williams Bay – 0.

Singles:

No. 1 - Emilia Houwers, Whitewater def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Jackie Franco, Whitewater def. Easton Gregory, Big Foot, 5-7, 6-4, 14-12.

No. 3 - Liz Servin, Whitewater def. Kara Rees, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 4 - Vicki Ramirez, Whitewater def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Isabel Aranda, Whitewater - Stephanie Wence, Whitewater def. Robin Cronin, Big Foot - Hannah Grever, Big Foot, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

No. 2 - Vanesa Wence, Whitewater - Leah Newmann, Whitewater def. Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 - Lillian Navejas-Ortiz, Whitewater - Ariadna Gonzalez Cervantes, Whitewater def. Ryann Grunow, Big Foot - Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Five photos from the Badger girls tennis match against Waterford Cameryn Heckel Sabrina Strasser Teagan Hale Lexington Monroe Ava Pether