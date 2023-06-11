The Lake Geneva boys tennis team closed out another great season on the courts at the 2023 WIAA Team State Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison Friday, June 9, losing to number one seeded Middleton 7-0 and overall runner up in the state championship.

“I still think it went as well or better for us than I expected,” Badger head boys tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said. “From a team standpoint, we were outmatched. But we talk all season about sportsmanship and how we compete, and we did that as a team as solid as we had all season. It’s how we competed at the conference tournament, it’s how we competed at the sectional tournament, and we competed just as well at state. But what was on the other side of the net was just better this weekend. It’s easy to either give up or not fight in a situation like that knowing what the outcome is going to be, but the players on the team fought for every point until the end. It was a great experience and I’m happy with how we ended the season.”

Only eight teams in the state qualified as a whole for the tournament. Badger qualified for the team state championships after winning the Big Foot Sectional Championship back on May 24.

The Badgers finished the season with a 12-9 overall record, a 7-1 Southern Lakes Conference record, a 2023 Southern Lakes Conference Championship, a sectional championship (qualified all 10 players), three individual state qualifiers, and the full team advancing to the team state tournament.

“The success that we had on the court this season was just an added bonus, it was about the kids, and they were just great this year,” Lauterbach said. “It’s why coaches coach. You can have all the success in the world, but if you don’t enjoy the people you’re working with, than it’s pointless. I was very fortunate to have a very strong team and a bunch of great kids. It was awesome for me as a coach.”

Team State Badger results

Singles

Number one: Middleton’s Ethan Bo defeated Badger freshman Brandon Hall 6-4, 6-2.

Number two: Middleton’s Koji Heineman defeated Badger freshman Johnny Engerman 6-0, 6-0.

Number three: Middleton’s Alexander Bo defeated Badger senior Lars Matson 6-0, 6-0.

Number four: Middleton’s Bodi Russo defeated Badger Badger junior Rex Chapman 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles

Number one: Middleton’s Neel Mukherjee/Jonathan Kim defeated Badger seniors Evan Bernales/Marco Alberts 6-2, 6-0.

Number two: Middleton’s Illya Rice/Caden Cheng defeated Badger sophomore Jonny Klug/freshman Christian Polkow 6-0, 6-0.

Number three: Middleton’s Aarush Gupta defeated Badger sophomore Oliver Nafziger/junior Will Spende 6-0, 6-0.

The Badger girls tennis team will begin their season on August 12 in a Quad tournament at Muskego High School.

13 photos from the Badger vs. Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis match Brandon Hall Grayson Grunow Evan Bernales Christian Polkow Elliot Vail Johnny Engerman Ethan Rurey Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger Logan McHugh Lars Matson Yeison Santos Jack Kammermeier Scout Giroux