Prior to last season, the Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis team had won six straight Southern Lakes Conference Championships from 2016-through-2021. Despite finishing third in the conference last year, Badger head girls tennis coach Katie Schultz, now in her third season at the helm, was still very pleased with her team.

“I think considering where we were as a team dealing with as many injuries as we had last season, I was very happy with how the girls ended up and I’m looking forward to this year,” Schultz said.

Badger returns all but two seniors from a year ago.

“I have 14 girls practicing with me on varsity,” Schultz said. “To have a good group of them back, six of which are seniors, is awesome.”

Junior Ellie Hirn and senior Cameryn Heckel are two key returners who Schultz is very excited about.

“Ellie is one of our big returners with all the success she had last year in singles,” Schultz said. “One of our senior captains, Cameryn Heckel, will be a big player for us. She qualified for state last year and her doubles partner, Charlotte Matson (junior), is also back. We also have a pretty strong freshmen group coming out this season, so we’ll have a very veteran team along with some hopefully younger additions. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Schultz believes one of the freshmen joining the varsity team this season, Lexington Monroe, will be one of the best players on the team.

“Having her (Lexington Monroe) come in with the senior leaders that we’re going to have is going to be a really good combo,” Schultz said. “Our girls have the experience and they have the drive. The girls not winning it all last year was really disappointing for them and they want it (conference championship) back.”

Experience will no doubt be a strength of the 2023 squad, one Schultz believes will be pay off.

“We’re going to have a lot of experience and depth,” Schultz said. “This team is strong from top to bottom, and it’s going to be tough to put a lineup together.”

Schultz said some of the downfalls last season for the team were in closer matches, and she’s hopeful they’ll improve on that this year.

“In some of our closer matches, we would just get outplayed,” she said. “When we had all those tough matches that we didn’t quite pull out or win last year, I think we learned a lot, and that should help us this season. Hopefully we’ll be able to build on that. Another area that we have been focused on this offseason is out of season conditioning, so that way we can come in a little bit more prepared because the injuries we dealt with last year were extremely difficult for us as a team.”

The Elkhorn girls tennis team, coached by Big Foot/Williams Bay boys head tennis coach Adam Westhauser during the spring sports season, took home the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Championship in the fall for the first time in over 12 years. But for Schultz, she’s hopeful that Elkhorn’s run at the top is short-lived and the Badgers will be right back on top when it’s all said and done.

“Our biggest goal is to get that conference championship back,” Schultz said. “Westosha Central and Elkhorn are going to be really solid teams again, so it won’t be easy. Elkhorn won it last year, Westosha was right there with them, and they both want it just as bad as we do. But that’s our number one goal is to get that conference title back. We also want to get more girls to state. We have a lot of seniors, and I want to see them have that success at the end of the year.”

Badger will open the season Aug. 12 at Muskego.

6 photos from the Badger tennis match against Waterford Annie McEneany Ella Willett and Izzie Bailet Ellie Hirn Nina Anderson Nina Anderson Tinker Trent