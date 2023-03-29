The Lake Geneva Badger girls soccer team opened their 2023 season Tuesday night, March 28 by putting on an offensive clinic in the second half to come away with an 8-2 victory over Janesville Craig who hails out of the Big Eight Conference.

Badger moves to 1-0 on the season.

“I thought we played well,” Badger head soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “As a team and not really knowing what to expect other than us playing in practice against ourselves, it’s obviously good to get that result. The girls did some really good things.”

Those good things for Badger began around the midway point of the first half and never really slowed down. Gigi Wilson, who led the team in goals last year as a sophomore with 18 in just 19 games, picked up right where she left off and found the back of the net for her first goal of the season coming off an assist from sophomore midfielder Daniela Rios.

Janesville Craig tied things back up at one apiece on a goal from Grace Brown in the 32nd minute of the first half, though it was short lived.

In the 38th minute, Badger junior midfielder Araceli Romero-Molina scored her first goal of the game off an assist from senior forward Mia Hoover.

Just one minute later in the 39th minute, Wilson scored again, this time off an assist from junior defensemen Makayla Hayes.

The Cougars got one back in the 44th minute, just one minute before the first half came to an end, on a goal from Grace Moeller, to give the Badgers a 3-2 lead at the break.

While the first half ended with only a one goal advantage in favor of the Badgers, the second half was a completely different story, outscoring the Cougars 5-0.

The first goal came just three minutes into the second half from Hoover off an assist from freshman midfielder Lily Smiley.

A short time later, freshman forward/midfielder Allie Billingsley was taken down in the goalie box on a shot attempt and was awarded a penalty kick where she quickly scored to make it a 5-2 game in the 55th minute.

Badger had contributions from everyone on the offensive and defensive ends, including an outstanding night from senior goalkeeper Kyleigh Freeman, who finished with five saves on just seven shots.

One of the more impressive goals of the night, however, came from Wilson, who took it herself from midfield, dribbled around several defenders and got it by the outstretched goalkeeper for her third goal of the game to earn a hat trick.

Just three minutes later in the 66th minute, Hoover scored her second goal of the game, which was followed up with Romero-Molina’s second and final goal of the game in the 72nd minute off an assist from Wilson to give the Badgers their first win of the season.

“To be able to build off of that this early in the season is a really good thing,” Fowler said.

Badger finished 22 shots and 16 of them were on goal.