The Lake Geneva Badger Cheerleading team earned second place at the WACPC (Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches) State Championships at the Oshkosh Arena on Feb. 25, outperforming nine other teams in the Varsity Non-Tumble Small Division.

Seniors Danielle Sandfer, Emily Hallatt, juniors Alianna Jaramillo, Tori Luczkowski, Daphne Cortez, Savnnah Anderson and freshman Mackenzie Whitaker made up the seven girls on the team at state.

Yera Murillo, who is in just her second season as the head coach after being a Badger Cheerleader just three years earlier, couldn’t be happier for her team or more proud of what they accomplished.

“It was very exciting,” Murillo said. “We did have a couple of falls which cost us first place, but since we haven’t advanced to the state finals in about five years prior to this, we were really excited to be there and very happy with the outcome regardless of where we placed.”

Murillo admitted, however, that it hasn’t all been easy.

“At the beginning of the season, we were having a rough time,” she said. “We weren’t really placing in any of the competitions, which was really discouraging.”

But that all changed for the better around the midway point of the season after changing divisions, according to Murillo.

“We took some time off competing and began focusing on just getting better and improving,” she said. “I think that really helped. We ended up doing better at our regional competition and the state competition.”

Originally, Badger was in the super-small traditional division that included all aspects of cheerleading. They transitioned into the small non-traditional non-tumbling division.

“That switch allowed us to incorporate more stunts instead of tumbling and flips,” Murillo said.

Murillo said one of the areas that the team was particularly strong in and excelled at was crowd cheer and crowd engagement.

“We had highest score of everyone in our division at state,” she said.

Even though they were no longer in a tumbling division, Murillo saw a lot of improvement in that area as well.

“We don’t have a youth program anymore, so kids from our community don’t have those opportunities to tumble since all the recreational cheer gyms in the area closed,” Murillo said. “But we have introduced tumbling class back at Badger for the high school girls, which has been great. Even though we’re not competing in that division anymore, the girls have really improved with tumbling by taking those classes.”

As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and Murillo saw a lot of potential in her team despite the early struggles.

“I always thought it was possible that we could make it,” she said. “We had a very strong team this year,” Murillo said. “We were very goal-driven and extremely hard working. I always felt and believed that we could do it and do that well.”

Badger cheer team

Cortez.

August Grass, senior.

Hallatt.

Jaramillo.

Sandfer.

Lany Santiago, freshman.

Scarlett Southwick, sophomore.

Gina Stanaway, junior.

Whitaker.

Cheyenne Griffin, junior.

Shelby Adkins, freshman.

