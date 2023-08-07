The Lake Geneva Badger boys soccer team closed out last season with a solid 12-8-3 overall record and a fourth place finish in the Southern Lakes Conference with a record of 4-2-1. It was a team that had 15 seniors and a lot of experience.

“It was a special year with having 15 seniors who all played together growing up,” Lake Geneva Badger head boys soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “Having my son (Hayden Fowler) be a part of that was really cool as well.”

Hayden Fowler is now back in his father’s home state (Missouri) where he is now attending the University of Missouri and has intentions to try out for the Mizzou Club Soccer team, according to his dad.

With the Badgers graduating 15 players from a season ago, the 2023 squad is expected to look quite a bit different with only six returning varsity players.

“Imanol Valadez has had a very productive summer and has just played soccer pretty much every day as well as a lot of these kids,” Fowler said. “Aaron Priester is coming back and was a really solid performer for us last year. Sam Polyock is back in goal, and we’re really glad to have him back. Jared Alonso was really solid in the midfield, Cesar Castro and Noah Hovden are both back and did a great job last season.”

It will be a much younger team this season, but with the players coming back and how well the JV1 team did last season with some of the younger guys, Fowler believes that should play to their advantage.

“Obviously the leadership we have coming back is huge and I feel like our youth movement is pretty exciting,” Fowler said. “The groups we had at the JV1 and the JV2 levels really progressed throughout the year, and our JV1 team had a strong year and only lost like two or three games. These guys may be younger, but they’re very similar to our 15 seniors last year in the sense that they have pretty much all played together growing up. It’ll be kind of a learning experience for us, but these guys pick things up quickly and are willing to work hard to do it to have success.”

The Badgers replace three of their leading scorers from last year and only three of the five returners had goals last season. But for Fowler and the team, defense has been a big focus throughout camp.

“We lost Tim DeVries (Dordt University) and most of those guys on the backend,” Fowler said. “We’re going to have to continue to really stress that early on. But we also have to be able to find the back of the net. We’re losing a lot of scoring, so these guys are going to have to step up and be able to find the back of the net.”

It’s a young and very confident varsity group with previous success at the junior varsity level, and with the leadership coming back, Fowler believes this team has a lot of potential.

“We just want to compete and we believe we’re very capable of that,” he said. “We believe we have a chance at the number one spot in the conference if things can come together early for us. We get a chance to play some early nonconference games, which will give us an opportunity to see where we are, and that’ll be good experience for us.”

Badger will open the season with a soccer invitational with seven other schools over a two day span (Aug. 22-23) at Amechie Field in Kenosha. Their first home game will be Aug. 28 against Sun Prairie West.

8 photos from the Lake Geneva Badgers boys soccer game against Wilmot Andrew Karnatz Ashton Turner Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez Imanol Valadez Noe Perez Oscar Nava Oscar Nava Imanol Valadez