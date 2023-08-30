The Lake Geneva Badger boys soccer team were in control for much of the game against Waterford Tuesday, Aug. 29, peppering shot after shot in and around the Wolverines goalkeeper throughout the match. Despite the many chances, they weren’t able to break through until the 77th minute when Badger sophomore midfielder Aldo Tapia struck gold and finally capitalized, giving the Badgers a 1-0 victory and their first win of this young season.

Badger moves to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy,” Badger head boys soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “When we keep things simple by playing one to two touch soccer, we’re a tough team to defend because we can create so many chances for ourselves, and I felt like we did that. Waterford gave us a great game.”

The Badgers had many chances in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Romeo Torres almost put the Badgers on the board early, but his shot went just wide right of the post in the third minute. The shots continued throughout the half with junior defender Emilio Aranda, junior midfielder Oscar Nava and Tapia all putting shots near the Waterford goalkeeper, none closer than senior midfielder Jared Alonso’s shot that was stopped on an incredible diving save by Brady Harden of the Wolverines. He finished with 10 saves in the game.

Badger senior goalkeeper Sam Polyock wasn’t too busy in net for the Badger, but all three of his saves were outstanding to keep game all tied up at 0-0 for the majority of the contest.

“Sam had a great game,” Fowler said. “I’m really happy to have him on the team, that’s for sure.”

The Badgers continued to come out firing in the second half, continuing to put pressure on the Waterford defense with a boisterous crowd behind them.

Waterford came just inches away in the 47th minute of taking the lead, but the shot was kicked so hard it hit inside the post, bounced out, and nearly traveled back to midfield and keep the score all knotted up at 0-0.

As the sun went down and the wind started picking up, so did the intensity the final 20 minutes for both teams. With Badger pinning the Wolverines back on their heels and never letting up, it felt as though they were due to score, and sure enough with just three minutes left in the game, they did just that.

Tapia rifled one off his right foot from far outside the goalie box and just narrowly snuck one by the outstretched arms of the Waterford goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead and ultimately secure a Southern Lakes Conference opening game win.

“With such a young group and not much varsity experience coming in, we knew we would have some growing pains and some maturity to go through,” Fowler said. “We lost our first two games (non-conference) and we certainly dealt with those things. But we also learned some things, too.”

Badger finished with 19 total shots, 11 of which that were on goal.

Eight photos from the Badger boys soccer game against Waterford Aaron Prietser Cesar Castro Emilio Aranda Ethan Priester Gio Lopez Ivan Morales-Vazquez Jared Alonso Oscar Nava