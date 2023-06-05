The Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis team had three individual state qualifiers (Marco Alberts/Evan Bernales, Brandon Hall) and two from Big Foot/Williams Bay (Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison) who all competed at the WIAA Individual State Tennis Championships Thursday, June 1, at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

Badger

Singles:

Round 1:

Union Grove’s Nolan Shaub defeated Hall (20-6) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles:

Round 1:

Germantown’s Adam Emerson/Casey Emerson defeated Bernales/Alberts (22-5) 6-3, 6-2.

Roundup

“It may be wasn’t the matches that we wanted to have to end the individual season per say,” Lauterbach said. “But with what the one doubles team (Bernales/Alberts) and the one singles player (Hall) did throughout the year was amazing. It’s always disappointing to lose, but they had such a tremendous season, and we couldn’t have scripted this season any better from winning so many matches, being Southern Lakes Conference Champions and sectional champions, both individually and as a team.”

The Badger tennis team (12-8) as a whole will be traveling back to Nielsen Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin Friday, June 9-10 for the WIAA State Boys Team Tournament, where they will open against number one-seeded Middleton (19-0).

“We’re in as a tough as draw as you can get,” Lauterbach said. “But getting there and being only one of the eight teams to qualify for the team state tournament is what we’ll hang our hat on. We’re going to compete to the best of our ability and go from there.”

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Doubles

Round 1:

Homestead’s Ryan Contardi/Edwin Wu defeated Grunow/Robison (15-14) 6-2, 6-0

Roundup

“I think the guys were a little disappointed with how they played,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head boys tennis coach Adam Westhauser said. “We were able to connect with a bunch of the guys from Badger over the weekend and we all had some tough outings. But I think Grayson and Jesse enjoyed the opportunity and the experience of being able to go out there, and we’re just happy to be a part of it and represent Big Foot and Williams Bay up at state.”

In the fall, Grunow will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he will be majoring in business. Robison will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Madison and major in Civil Engineering.

BFWB is expected to return all but three now graduated players (Grunow, Robison, and David Hernandez) to next year's team.

“Looking ahead to this upcoming year, a lot of seniors from our conference (Rock Valley) have now graduated and we have a team that’s weighted heavily with sophomores now who are going to be juniors next year,” Westhauser said. “That gives us a lot of opportunity. Obviously missing Jesse and Grayson will be tough, but this season allowed a lot of the underclassmen to gain a lot of experience in some tough matches, and that should bode well for us in 2024.”

13 photos from the Badger vs. Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis match Brandon Hall Grayson Grunow Evan Bernales Christian Polkow Elliot Vail Johnny Engerman Ethan Rurey Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger Logan McHugh Lars Matson Yeison Santos Jack Kammermeier Scout Giroux