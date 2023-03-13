Eight Big Foot student-athletes received Rock Valley All-Conference selections in their respective winter sports Monday morning, March 13.

Swimming

First team, Southern Lakes Conference swimmer of the year: Senior Evan Langelund.

Not only was Langelund a first team selection, he was voted as the Southern Lakes Conference swimmer of the year. He was one of many outstanding swimmers on the Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op team, who have continued to dominate the Southern Lakes Conference the past four seasons.

Wrestling

First team: Junior Chase Rodriguez, 120 lbs.

Rodriguez went 31-4 in his junior season on the wrestling mat and became a three-time Rock Valley Conference Champion in the process. He placed first at regionals, second at sectionals and competed the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18.

Second team: Sophomore Ben Lavariega, 285 lbs.

Lavariega finished 14-8 in the heavyweight division and earned a spot in the Regional Tournament.

Girls basketball (2-23, 0-18).

Honorable mention: Junior Addie Larson.

Larson averaged 7.6 points per game and led her team with 174 points scored in total in a span of 23 games. Her season high in scoring for one game was 21 points. Larson also led her team in rebounds per game with 8.9. She finished with 133 defensive rebounds and 77 on the offensive end.

Honorable mention: Freshman Mya Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was second on the team in scoring 5.4 points per game and had a total of 34 assists.

Boys basketball (16-11, 10-8).

First team: Junior Hudson Torrez.

Torrez was sensational on the basketball court this season for the Chiefs, He averaged 16.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game. He was a 75% free throw shooter, made 52 three-pointers and had a career high in points and set a new school record with 40 points in a game against Clinton back on Jan. 17.

Honorable mention: Senior Evan Penniman.

Penniman made his last season the best season the basketball court for Big Foot. He averaged 12.1 points per game, was second on the team in rebounds per game with 5.4, made nearly 76% from the free throw line, and was second on the team in steals behind Torrez (63) with 55,

Honorable mention: Senior Eli Gerdes.

Gerdes averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and just over one assist per game. He and Penniman each combined for a total of 30 assists on the season.

5 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling dual against Beloit Turner Israel Mejia Ben Lavariega Donovan Knight Erik Colin Aaron Rowland

9 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against Edgerton Dakota Nordmeyer Patrick Corey Evan Penniman Eli Gerdes Hudson Torrez Eli Gerdes Jayden Paul Evan Penniman Hudson Torrez

7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Caden Singleton Brody Covert Hunter McKittrick Noah Langelund Maxx Roberts Isaac VanDeBerg Marcus Salter

8 photos from the Big Foot girls basketball game against Evansville Lizzie Lueck Molly Anderson Estella Harvey Mya Gonzalez Olivia Patek Estella Harvey Lizzie Lueck Sydney Wilson