Five Badger High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning, March 1, to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level in college beginning in the fall of 2023.

Cross-Country

Jackson Albanese – Kent State University (MAC). Kent, Ohio.

Albanese was voted first-team all-conference and was the 2022 Cross-Country runner of the year. He also was a conference champion in his final season and set a new Badger school record with a time of 15:40 at a meet back in September 2022.

Tennis

Evan Bernales – College of Lake County. Grayslake, Illinois.

Bernales will be competing in his final season as high school tennis player for Badger beginning April 13 at home in a match against Waterford. He was the number one singles player for Badger as a junior. He finished 12-11 in his junior season in his individual matches and was named second team all-conference. He had a 15-8 record in his sophomore season.

Swimming:

Addi Nelson – St. Cloud State. St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Nelson has been an outstanding swimmer for Badger and has been a part of state championship teams that have placed eighth in 2022 and and sixth in 2021, respectively.

Baseball

Crete Slattery – Ripon College. Ripon, WI.

Slattery was voted second team all-conference in his junior season and was an honorable mention as a sophomore. The Badger baseball season is scheduled to begin Saturday. March 25 in a scrimmage at Big Foot. The first regular season home game for the Badgers is set for March 28 against Janesville Parker.

Soccer

Tim DeVries – Dordt University. Sioux Center, Iowa.

DeVries was a standout defender on the back end for the Badger boys soccer team the past couple seasons. He was named second team all-conference in his senior year, finishing with two goals, one assist and five points on defense and first team all-conference on defense in his junior season.

22 photos from the Southern Lakes Conference Cross-Country Relays Badger varsity cross-country team photo Gage Nicholson Crete Slattery Broklyn Flies Lauren Milligan Ella Coltman Alex Cornue Delaney Deering Daniela Rios Badger 9th and 10th grade cross-country Jonny Klug Badger's Aidan Uppling and Malachi Roberts Delaney Nottestad Kyleigh Freeman Noah Newlin Ella Jahns Maxim Jinga Daniel Martinez Thomas Hiffman Daniel Martinez Badger girls 9th and 10th grade cross-country runners Gage Nicholson

9 photos from the Badger boys tennis subsectionals tournament Clark Greene Evan Bernales Hiro Yaginuma Jake Bethel Jonny Klug and Rex Chapman Jonny Klug Nick Brennan Rex Chapman Shane Kagy

6 photos from Badger baseball game against Westosha Central Chandler Loveridge-Flores Tyler Deleskiewicz Crete Slattery Lex Dupee Mason Parent Ryan McCarthy

8 photos from the Lake Geneva Badgers boys soccer game against Wilmot Andrew Karnatz Ashton Turner Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez Imanol Valadez Noe Perez Oscar Nava Oscar Nava Imanol Valadez