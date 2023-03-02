Five Badger High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning, March 1, to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level in college beginning in the fall of 2023.
Cross-Country
Jackson Albanese – Kent State University (MAC). Kent, Ohio.
Albanese was voted first-team all-conference and was the 2022 Cross-Country runner of the year. He also was a conference champion in his final season and set a new Badger school record with a time of 15:40 at a meet back in September 2022.
Tennis
Evan Bernales – College of Lake County. Grayslake, Illinois.
Bernales will be competing in his final season as high school tennis player for Badger beginning April 13 at home in a match against Waterford. He was the number one singles player for Badger as a junior. He finished 12-11 in his junior season in his individual matches and was named second team all-conference. He had a 15-8 record in his sophomore season.
Addi Nelson – St. Cloud State. St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Nelson has been an outstanding swimmer for Badger and has been a part of state championship teams that have placed eighth in 2022 and and sixth in 2021, respectively.
Baseball
Crete Slattery – Ripon College. Ripon, WI.
Slattery was voted second team all-conference in his junior season and was an honorable mention as a sophomore. The Badger baseball season is scheduled to begin Saturday. March 25 in a scrimmage at Big Foot. The first regular season home game for the Badgers is set for March 28 against Janesville Parker.
Soccer
Tim DeVries – Dordt University. Sioux Center, Iowa.
DeVries was a standout defender on the back end for the Badger boys soccer team the past couple seasons. He was named second team all-conference in his senior year, finishing with two goals, one assist and five points on defense and first team all-conference on defense in his junior season.
