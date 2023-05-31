Gift this article
Lake Geneva Badger golfer Charlie Huerth, a junior, has advanced to the 96th WIAA Boys Golf Championships after shooting a 77 at the Division 1 Westosha Central Sectional (Brighton Dale Links-Kansasville) Tuesday, May 30.
He placed third indivually behind Kettle Moraine’s Spencer Struke (69) and Alex Koenig (74).
As a team, Badger placed sixth with a combined score of 341. Junior Grant Bittner shot an 84, freshman Aidan Bastek shot an 89, sophomore Jimmy Kirchschlager shot a 91, and sophomore Will Hobday finished with a 98.
2. Westosha Central: 325.
7. Brookfield Central: 344.
8. West Allis Nathan Hale: 355.
The state championships will be held Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
14 photos from the Badger baseball game against Mukwonago
Beau Roddy and Michael Ploch
Badger baseball co-head coaches Beau Roddy (left) and Michael Ploch (right) chill out by the dugout and talk strategy during the game game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Crete Slattery
Badger senior Crete Slattery catches a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Gavin Stewart
Badger sophomore Gavin Stewart swings at a pitch down low in the zone in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Gavin Stewart
Badger sophomore Gavin Stewart pitches in relief against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Jimmy Athans
Badger senior Jimmy Athans pumps up his teammates during the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Magnus Schanz
Badger junior Magnus Schanz swings at a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Matt O'Grady
Badger freshman Matt O'Grady throws the ball in from centerfield in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Ryan Bays
Badger junior second baseman Ryan Bays attempts to turn the double play in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Ryan McCarthy
Badger sophomore third baseman Ryan McCarthy fields the ball and throws to first for the out in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Sam Polyock
Badger junior Sam Polyock swings a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Storm Linn
Badger senior centerfielder Storm Linn catches the flyball for the out while losing his hat in the process in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Badger student section
The Lake Geneva Badger High School students form a lengthy student-section along the fence to watch the Badgers take on Mukwonago in a Regional game Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Wade Blakeley
Badger junior Wade Blakeley blows a kiss to the Mukwonago dugout on his way to first in their Regional game Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Zach Walton
Badger sophomore Zach Walton swings at a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
