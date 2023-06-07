Badger golfer Charlie Huerth, a junior, tied for 44th indivually with a combined score of 164 over a two-day span in the 2023 WIAA Division 1 Boy’s Golf State Championships held at Blackwolf Run//Meadow Valley Golf Course-Kohler Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6.

Huerth shot an 81 Monday and an 83 on Tuesday for his total score. He was the only representative from Badger to advance to the state championships following still an impressive showing by the team at sectionals a week prior.

Sheboygan North placed first overall as a team of five golfers with a combined score of 614. The best combined overall score and individual leader was Eau Claire’s Parker Etzel with a 147.

Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central placed 16th overall as a team with a combined score of 681.

The boy’s golf season may have come to an end, but the Badger girls golf team will be back on the course fairly soon, opening the season at home beginning August 10 for an Invitational at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

