Badger golfer Charlie Huerth, a junior, tied for 44th indivually with a combined score of 164 over a two-day span in the 2023 WIAA Division 1 Boy’s Golf State Championships held at Blackwolf Run//Meadow Valley Golf Course-Kohler Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6.
Huerth shot an 81 Monday and an 83 on Tuesday for his total score. He was the only representative from Badger to advance to the state championships following still an impressive showing by the team at sectionals a week prior.
Sheboygan North placed first overall as a team of five golfers with a combined score of 614. The best combined overall score and individual leader was Eau Claire’s Parker Etzel with a 147.
Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central placed 16th overall as a team with a combined score of 681.
The boy’s golf season may have come to an end, but the Badger girls golf team will be back on the course fairly soon, opening the season at home beginning August 10 for an Invitational at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
13 photos from the Badger vs. Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis match
Brandon Hall
Badger freshman and number one singles player Brandon Hall backhands the ball back over the net in his match against Big Foot's Scout Giroux Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Grayson Grunow
Big Foot senior Grayson Grunow lines up the ball and hits it back over the net in the number one doubles match against Badger seniors Evan Bernales and Marco Alberts Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Evan Bernales
Badger senior Evan Bernales hits the ball back over the net in their number one doubles match against Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Christian Polkow
Badger freshman Christian Polkow hits the back over the net in their number 2 doubles match against Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Elliot Vail
Big Foot sophomore Elliot Vail hits the ball in his doubles match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Johnny Engerman
Badger freshman Johnny Engerman swings his racket with force and hits the ball back over the net in his match against Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Ethan Rurey
Big Foot's Ethan Rurey waits for the ball in his match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger
The Badger doubles pairing of Will Spende and Oliver Nafziger high five in between points during their match against Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Logan McHugh
Big Foot's Logan McHugh hits the ball in his match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Lars Matson
Badger senior Lars Matson anticipates the ball in his match against Big Foot/Williams Bay Thursday, May 18.
Travis Devlin
Yeison Santos
Big Foot's Yeison Santos runs to his right to hit the ball back over the net in a match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Jack Kammermeier
Big Foot's Jack Kammermeier his the ball back over the net in his match against Badger Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Scout Giroux
Big Foot's Scout Giroux competes in the number one singles match against Badger freshman Brandon Hall in the non-conference matchup Thursday, May 18.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
14 photos from the Badger baseball game against Mukwonago
Beau Roddy and Michael Ploch
Badger baseball co-head coaches Beau Roddy (left) and Michael Ploch (right) chill out by the dugout and talk strategy during the game game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Crete Slattery
Badger senior Crete Slattery catches a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Gavin Stewart
Badger sophomore Gavin Stewart swings at a pitch down low in the zone in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Gavin Stewart
Badger sophomore Gavin Stewart pitches in relief against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Jimmy Athans
Badger senior Jimmy Athans pumps up his teammates during the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Magnus Schanz
Badger junior Magnus Schanz swings at a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Matt O'Grady
Badger freshman Matt O'Grady throws the ball in from centerfield in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Ryan Bays
Badger junior second baseman Ryan Bays attempts to turn the double play in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Ryan McCarthy
Badger sophomore third baseman Ryan McCarthy fields the ball and throws to first for the out in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Sam Polyock
Badger junior Sam Polyock swings a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Storm Linn
Badger senior centerfielder Storm Linn catches the flyball for the out while losing his hat in the process in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Badger student section
The Lake Geneva Badger High School students form a lengthy student-section along the fence to watch the Badgers take on Mukwonago in a Regional game Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Wade Blakeley
Badger junior Wade Blakeley blows a kiss to the Mukwonago dugout on his way to first in their Regional game Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Zach Walton
Badger sophomore Zach Walton swings at a pitch in the game against Mukwonago Tuesday, May 30.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
