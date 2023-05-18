The Lake Geneva Badger boys golf team took home fifth place with an overall score of 342 in the 2023 Southern Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday, May 16, at the Grand Geneva Resort’s Highlands Golf Course.

Charlie Huerth, a junior for Badger, had the best round of any the 40 competitors on the course, shooting a 71 and beating three players who tied for second by five strokes.

Badger sophomore Jimmy Kirchschlager shot an 88, putting himself in 19th place, while junior Grant Bittner, was not far behind in a tie for 21st place with a 90. Freshman Aiden Bastak shot a 94 and sophomore William Hobday shot a 95.

Team scores

1. Westosha Central, 324.

2. Waterford, 327.

3. Union Grove, 338.

4. Elkhorn, 341.

5. Badger, 342.

6. Burlington, 349.

7. Wilmot, 372.

8. Delavan-Darien, 385.

Regionals will be held at Rivermoor Golf Club Tuesday, May 23 and Sectionals will be held one week later, Tuesday, May 30, at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville.

Big Foot

Big Foot’s golf team, under first year head coach John Karabas, finished eighth with an overall score of 408 in the Rock Valley Conference Championships held at Riverside Golf Club in Janesville Wednesday, May 17.

Big Foot Patrick Corey, a junior, just finished outside the top 10, coming in 11th with a score 84. Sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer was in a tie for 25th with a score of 94 and junior Andrew Ruhl finished in a tie for 32nd with a 98. Senior Coco Counter came in 46th place with a score of 133.

Their WIAA Regional will take place Wednesday, May 24 at Geneva National Golf Club.

