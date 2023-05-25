Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lake Geneva Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay Golf teams were all in action this week, with each team competing in their respective Regional Tournament.

Division 1: Badger

The Lake Geneva Badger golf team competed at the 2023 Division 1 Waterford Regional Tuesday, May 23, placing third overall as a team and qualifying for the sectional tournament at Brighton Dale Links Tuesday, May 30.

Badger Charlie Huerth, a junior, followed up his round of 71 and placing first individually at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships back on May 16, with another individual first place finish at the Waterford Regional with a score of 74.

Badger freshman Aidan Bastek placed 17th with a score of 87 and junior Grant Bittner was right behind him with a score of 88.

Sophomores Jimmy Kirchschlager shot a 93 and Will Hobday shot a 99.

Team scores

1. Waterford: 325.

2. Westosha Central: 332.

3. Badger: 342.

4. Muskego: 346.

5. Burlington: 356.

6. Wilmot Union: 360.

7. Greendale: 366.

Division 2: Big Foot

Patrick Corey, a junior, was the lone sectional qualifier for Big Foot following the WIAA Division 2 Big Foot (Walworth) Regional Wednesday, May 25, with a fifth place finish and an individual score of 83.

Junior Andrew Ruhl came in 22nd with a score of 97, sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer shot a 101 and senior Coco Counter shot a 124.

Team scores

1. Catholic Memorial: 341.

2. East Troy: 357.

3. Shoreland Lutheran: 359.

4. New Berlin West: 360.

5. St. Thomas More: 369.

6. Delavan-Darien: Big Foot: 405.

7. Martin Luther: 441.

Division 3: Williams Bay

Williams Bay played host to the 2023 WIAA Division 3 Williams Bay Regional Tuesday, May 23, at the Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan, with the boys placing sixth overall as a team with a combined score of 493.

Sophomore Simon Pils had the best score of any Bulldog with a 122, placing him in 22nd. Joe Sorensen, a junior at Williams Bay, finished tied for 25th with a score of 108. Sophomores Sam Slay shot a 123 and Alex Johnson shot a 157.

Team scores

1. Cambridge: 302.

2. The Prairie School: 353.

3. Kenosha St. Joseph: 381.

4. University Lake School: 387.

5. Palmyra-Eagle: 407.

6. Williams Bay: 493.

