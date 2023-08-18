The Lake Geneva Badger girls golf team were back on the course for another round Thursday, Aug. 17, placing seventh out of eight teams with an overall team score of 477 of in the Taylor Clark Invitational at Brighton Dale Links Golf Course in Kansasville.
Badger freshman Chloe Teale shot a 108 putting her in 20th place individually. Katy Teske, junior, finished tied for 23rd with a score of 112 and junior Lauren Einhaus scored a 120. Freshman Karsyn Monroe shot a 137 and sophomore McKenna Cooney shot a 149.
1. Westosha Central, 297.
12 photos from the Lake Geneva Badger football game against Greendale
Richard Skipper III
Badger junior offensive lineman Richard Skipper
III makes a block in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Torrence Smith
Badger senior linebacker Torrence Smith makes a tackle in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Andrew Clark
Badger junior linebacker Andrew Clark (4) combines for a tackle in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Aubrey Marks
Badger senior wide receiver Aubrey Marks breaks a tackle after making a catch in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Brandon Watrous
Badger senior offensive lineman Brandon Watrous prepares to block and create a lane for the tailbacks in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Matt O'Grady
Badger sophomore Matt O'Grady receives the pitch and runs the ball in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Badger football's special teams
The Badger special teams unit lines up in an attempt to block a Greendale punt in the game Thursday, Aug. 17.
Anthony Richardson
Badger senior running back Anthony Richardson runs the ball in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
JP Doyle
Badger senior quarterback JP Doyle makes a pitch in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Zach Walton
Badger junior quarterback Zach Walton tries to escape a tackle in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
Landon Nottestad
Badger senior fullback Landon Nottestad finds a hole in the Greendale defense and runs the ball right up the gut in the game Thursday, Aug. 17.
Tyler Gill
Badger junior defensive back Tyler Gill makes a tackle in the game against Greendale Thursday, Aug. 17.
