The Lake Geneva Badger girls golf team, now led by class of 2012 alum and new head coach Annie Cuculi, opened the fall sports season Thursday, Aug. 10, with an overall score of 357 and a eighth place finish at the Hawk’s View Golf Club Par-3 Invitational.

The Badgers placed eighth out of the nine other schools who competed.

Badger senior golfer Chloe Chappell had an outstanding day on the course, shooting a 62 and placing second individually. She finished only four strokes behind the Union Grove’s Lexi Manteufel who held the lowest score of 58.

Badger freshman Chloe Teale tied for 27th with a score of 93. Sophomore Makenna Cooney had a score of 99, which tied her for 36th place. Lauren Einhaus, a junior for the Badgers, finished the round with a score of 103 and freshman Karsyn Monroe tallied a 116.

Forty-five girls competed in the event.

Overall team scores

1. Janesville Parker, 307.

2. Burlington, 313.

3. Johnsburg, 316.

4. Wilmot, 337.

5. Elkhorn, 338.

6. Sussex Hamilton, 344.

7. Union Grove, 348.

8. Badger, 357.

9. Waterford, 372.

