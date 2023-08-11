Badger golfer Chloe Chappell, senior, pitches one out of the rough and onto the green in the Par-3 Invitational held at Hawk's View Golf Club Thursday, Aug. 10. She finished with second best individual score of the round (62) out of the 45 girls that competed in the season opening event.
Badger golfer Lauren Einhaus, junior, puts from the outer edge of the green during the Hawk's View Golf Club Par-3 Invitational Thursday, Aug. 10.
The Badger girls golf team opened their 2023 season Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Hawk's View Golf Club Par-3 Invitational in Lake Geneva.
A ball rolls on the green toward the flag stick during the Hawk's View Golf Club Par-3 Invitational Thursday, Aug. 10.
The Lake Geneva Badger girls golf team, now led by class of 2012 alum and new head coach Annie Cuculi, opened the fall sports season Thursday, Aug. 10, with an overall score of 357 and a eighth place finish at the Hawk’s View Golf Club Par-3 Invitational.
The Badgers placed eighth out of the nine other schools who competed.
Badger senior golfer Chloe Chappell had an outstanding day on the course, shooting a 62 and placing second individually. She finished only four strokes behind the Union Grove’s Lexi Manteufel who held the lowest score of 58.
Badger freshman Chloe Teale tied for 27th with a score of 93. Sophomore Makenna Cooney had a score of 99, which tied her for 36th place. Lauren Einhaus, a junior for the Badgers, finished the round with a score of 103 and freshman Karsyn Monroe tallied a 116.
