Annie Cuculi (née Gaugert), a 2012 graduate of Badger High School and current real estate agent with @properties in Lake Geneva, was hired as the new Lake Geneva Badger head girls golf coach last month.

Cuculi comes into this role with plenty of golfing experience. She played golf at Badger and continued playing the sport at Valparaiso University. For her, this job was perfect.

“My husband and I actually moved back to Lake Geneva in 2022 from Illinois where I was previously teaching and coaching,” Cuculi said. “This past year I decided to step away from teaching just because we had our daughter in October. I took a break from teaching, but I still wanted to be involved with students, and obviously me and my family love golf. It was a perfect fit for me to coach at Badger.”

Cuculi is hopeful to have around 10-to-12 girls on the team.

“I’m super excited for the season and to coach these girls,” Cuculi said. “I haven’t been involved in competitive golf since I played in college. I had a lot of fun playing golf in high school, so I look forward to doing the same for them.”

Phil Huff, Cuculi’s predescessor at Badger, actually served as her head golf coach while she was a Badger student-athlete.

“I grew up in a family of golfers,” Cuculi said. “Golf is a lifelong sport. It’s a great skill to have, it’s a great social game, and it teaches you to interact with people that are different than yourself, but still having golf as that similarity. It’s about enjoying the game and learning how to be competitive while still trying to have fun.”

Despite her extensive golfing background, including serving as a golf pro for a couple years in Illinois, this is her first time as a head golf coach.

“I coached basketball, cross country and track and I actually ran track in college as well,” Cuculi said. “There just weren’t any golf coaching positions at the school I was previously teaching at, so that led to getting involved in track, cross country and then basketball. I coached all the years that I taught down there and it was super fun. Prior to that, I was actually a golf pro for two years at some clubs in Illinois and then got into teaching once I knew where my husband and I were going to living.”

Cuculi was formally a high school physical education and health teacher.

Throughout the transition of moving back to her hometown and becoming a realtor, sports have always been a constant in Cuculi’s life, and she couldn’t be more excited to be leading the Badger girls golf program.

“I want to be a good example for the students and be a guiding hand for them,” she said. “A lot of times, students aren’t just there to play the sport, they’re there to create a connection. They’re there to interact in a different way than being in a classroom, and I would say that has been one of my favorite things about coaching. I want to create a good relationship with the kids and make sure they’re getting a good connection with other kids, myself, and with the game of golf. You learn so many different things in golf whether that be picking yourself up when you’re down, whether it be hitting a good shot after a bad shot, there’s just so many things with the game and a lot of life lessons come with that as well.”

Badger will open the season with a golf invitational this Thursday, Aug. 10 at Hawk’s View Golf Club.

